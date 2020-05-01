'It's scary': experiences of overseas students in the UK lockdown

Photograph: Sergey Shavin/Alamy

Meera Navlakha, 22, is a Durham University student who has returned to Singapore. She says her sleep cycle is now “messed up”, making it difficult to study. “I have friends who take classes post-midnight,” she says, “and everyone is worried about exams.”

Navlakha is one of many international students who have fled the UK to be with family without their belongings, and don’t know when they’ll be able to return to collect them due to lockdowns, border closures, or cancelled flights. International students from outside the EU are meanwhile paying the highest rates for their tuition.

Some who went home are attending online lectures at night because of time differences. Harshita Iyer, 25, studying at the London School of Economics (LSE), is back in Canada with a five-hour time difference. “I’m lucky most of my classes are in the afternoon, but I know people who have lectures at 1am,” she says. She is also worried about how the time difference will affect her ability to do upcoming exams.

Some who have returned home have internet problems. Shanavi Dessai, 18, who is one of around 400 international students at the University of Sussex to have signed an open letter calling on the university to reimburse their fees, is back in India. “It’s monsoon season here soon and electricity problems are rampant,” she says. “This is honestly horrible.”

Alex Arroyo, 18, studying at the University of Portsmouth, is stuck in Menorca trying to study online without his laptop. “My return flight was cancelled and I’ve been in lockdown for five weeks,” he says. “I left everything in the flat.” Arroyo says he’s been using his iPad to study but can’t access all of the sites he needs. He studies in the kitchen, as the WiFi is better, but says it’s difficult to concentrate with all of the family stuck at home, too.

For those stranded in the UK there are also difficulties. Bart Schermers, 23, is studying at LSE and has only just made it home to the Netherlands. He says he experienced a “nervous” atmosphere in his private student accommodation in London, which housed around 200 students. “On the floor below me a flat was sick [with coronavirus]. We use the same elevator, doors and hallways, so it didn’t feel safe,” he says. Schermers is on a rent strike to try to break his housing contract.

Tama Knight, studying at LSE and from Canada, decided to stay put because her sister and mother back home are at high risk from Covid-19. Like Schermers, she says she was scared to stay in cramped university accommodation. Instead, Knight moved into her partner’s flat, but now faces the daunting prospect of having to pay thousands of pounds in double rent for six months, because she can’t get out of her student housing contract. “I don’t qualify for any financial assistance because I’m not a UK citizen, and [to qualify for financial assistance from Canada] you have to have been working for the past 12 months. It leaves me in a scary situation,” she says.

Growing numbers of students are facing financial hardship during the lockdown, after losing work and support from parents. Dessai says many international students, who are not entitled to domestic loans and pay far higher fees, are also worried about how they will cope financially.

Many students, including Iyer, lost jobs due to the pandemic. Loanna Siomou, 19, studying at the University of Bedfordshire, has recently made it home to Greece but was frightened at the prospect of being stuck abroad with little money – especially when she saw empty supermarket shelves, as she couldn’t afford to stock up. “It was scary to think I could have been stuck in a foreign country with nothing to eat because I couldn’t afford it,” she says.

It’s perhaps particularly unnerving to be overseas during a crisis. “In many ways it’s harder when abroad,” Knight says. “I don’t know how I would get home, so it’s very stressful.”

Many will have planned and saved for years to study in the UK. “International students came here with a dream,” Anne Marie Graham, chief executive of the UK Council for International Student Affairs (UKCISA), says. “Many of them have travelled huge distances and left families behind. Studying abroad is a pretty emotional experience at the best of times, so to do it through a crisis is understandably really difficult.”

Some universities are expecting to lose more than £100m as foreign students drop out as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Eva Crossnan Jory, vice-president for welfare at the National Union of Students (NUS), urges them to do whatever they can to support at risk groups such as international students. “It’s important [those studying] know they can engage with their students’ union at any time,” she says.

For Navlakha, in Singapore revising for her exams, the sudden move has been difficult. “I wasn’t ready to leave and left a lot of my stuff behind,” she says. “I feel like my life is back in the UK. I just hope I can get back to take care of it.”