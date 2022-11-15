The scary chemicals you don’t want to see in your food

UPFs food drink additives emulsifiers e-numbers bad gut health wellbeing disease lifestyle advice nutrition - Getty

Partial to bacon butties, diet soft drinks, ready meals or sweets? We all know these foods aren’t exactly healthy, but mounting evidence suggests they could be a lot more harmful than you think.

Take Skittles. US fans of Skittles, the multi-coloured sweets, were likely chewing over this possibility after a lawsuit was filed in Northern California this summer against confectionary giant Mars Inc. The suit claimed the sweets were “unfit for human consumption” because they contain titanium dioxide, an artificial colouring (commonly known as E171) banned in the EU but allowed in the UK and US. The case was dismissed last week, but it brought ultra-processed foods (UPFs) into sharp focus.

UPFs are foods that are industrially altered to a high degree using techniques and ingredients not available in the home; think ready meals, sweet and savoury packaged snacks, soft drinks, confectionery, breakfast cereals and packaged bread.

UPFs now account for almost 60 per cent of all the calories eaten in the UK. And they all come with a hefty dose of additives; artificial colours and sweeteners, emulsifiers and other chemicals designed to enhance the appearance, taste, texture and shelf life of manufactured food. But are all these additives safe?

Regulators say yes, arguing they’re rigorously assessed before being approved for use. But mounting evidence suggests this might not be the case for all additives, especially as our intake of ultra-processed food, and therefore our exposure to these chemicals, soars.

Studies have now linked some additives with increased risk for obesity, cardiovascular disease, bowel disease and cancer. And they’re also bad for our gut microbiome, the complex system of trillions of microbes vital for our physical and mental wellbeing.

Dr Mathilde Touvier, from the French National Institute for Health and Medical Research, is leading the largest ever investigation into the health effects of food additives. She says many of the 330+ additives approved for use in the EU and UK are “probably” safe and are arguably beneficial, as they allow more people than ever to access a diverse range of foods.

Story continues

bacon sandwiches additives bad gut health cancer - Getty

But an investigation into those thought to be harmful is overdue. “Our research is urgent because food additives are widely consumed in the developed world and their long term health effects are not yet fully understood,” Dr Touvier says.

So, which food additives should we be concerned about?

Food colourings

Titanium dioxide is used in baked goods and confectionery to give a white or opaque appearance. But whether it’s safe or not depends on who you ask. It was banned in the EU in August (2022) due to concerns it could accumulate in the body and cause genotoxicity – DNA damage – which can lead to cancer.

A spokesperson for the Food Standards Agency (FSA), which regulates food in the UK, said titanium dioxide was currently under review by the Scientific Advisory Committee, which would report back early next year.

A spokesperson for Mars said Skittles sold in the UK and EU do not contain titanium dioxide.

Top culprits: Chewing gum, white chocolate, sauces eaten by toddlers and infants, baked goods and confectionery.

Artificial Sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners, including acesulfame K, aspartame, saccharin and sucralose, are among the most common food additives in the world. Calorie free, they’re used in thousands of UPFs as well as table-top sweeteners. But concerns about their safety are growing.

Dr Touvier co-authored two recent reports linking artificial sweeteners to increased risk for cardiovascular disease and cancer. Other studies suggest sweeteners may also be detrimental for our gut microbiome, disrupt blood sugar regulation, triggering inflammation and weight gain. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is preparing to issue the first ever guidelines on artificial sweeteners. In a report earlier this year, it found that while sweeteners might help with short-term weight loss, they possibly also cause “long-term harm in the form of increased risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and mortality.”

Top culprits: Diet soft drinks, bakery products, desserts, ready meals and sweets.

Emulsifiers

There’s a reason why dairy products such as shop-bought ice cream and yoghurt are delectably creamy, but you might not find it appetising: emulsifiers. These chemicals are often added to improve the “mouthfeel” of food to make it more appealing, and to stop ingredients separating.

More than 60 food additive emulsifiers are approved in the EU/UK, and are found in 6,600 different foods. Yet, despite their widespread use, research has linked them to bowel disease and it’s thought they also affect our gut microbiome and metabolic health.

“Studies in mice show they not only alter the gut microbiome in a way that we don’t believe is beneficial to health, they also reduce the amount of mucus lining our gut,” says Professor Kevin Whelan from King’s College London. “We think the combination of those two things can cause inflammation in the gut, which is associated with bowel disease.”

More worryingly, accurate data is lacking about the quantity of emulsifiers we’re actually consuming, and it’s also a relatively new area of research. But Prof Whelan says emulsifiers for which there is the most evidence of having a potentially harmful effect on our health include carrageenan (E407), polysorbate 80 (E433) and carboxymethyl cellulose (E466). The EFSA says “urgent research” is needed into food additive emulsifiers.

Top culprits: Packaged bread, chocolate, dairy products and frozen desserts.

additives food nutrition dairy chocolate emulsifiers health - Getty

Nitrates and nitrites

Few of us who eat meat can resist the tantalising aroma of bacon on a Sunday morning, but this much-loved breakfast treat contains chemicals that could be giving us cancer.

Nitrates and nitrites, known as nitro-chemicals, are used in foods like processed meats (including bacon) to extend shelf life, protect against harmful bacteria and retain the pink colour consumers find appealing. Common ones found in processed meats include potassium nitrite (E249), sodium nitrite (E250), sodium nitrate (E251) and potassium nitrate (E252).

These chemicals aren’t bad in themselves (they’re found in some vegetables), but they can react with other compounds in meat to form nitrosamines (NOS), which are linked to an increased risk of cancer. France recently announced plans to reduce the use of nitrates/nitrites to “the lowest levels possible” in processed meats. It also recommended limiting consumption of processed meat to 150g per week – about three bacon rashers.

The EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) recently reassessed nitrosamines and reported earlier this year that some may damage DNA and potentially cause cancer. “The assessment concludes that it is highly likely that dietary exposure to nitrosamines is above the level that could indicate a health concern for all age groups,” an EFSA spokesperson said, adding that new guidelines would be issued next year. The FSA is “examining the implications for UK consumers” of the EFSA’s report.

Top culprits: Bacon, ham, salami, some cheeses.

Additive cocktails

The cocktail effect of additives in UPFs, not just individual chemicals, may be part of the UK’s obesity problem, says Dr Fernanda Rauber from the University of Sao Paulo. Additives combine to make UPFs “hyper-palatable” – by giving them an ultra-creamy texture, for example, or intense flavour – which encourages us to overeat.

The additive cocktail also interferes with our gut microbiome and the regulatory pathways between the gut and brain. “That means additives can disrupt the signalling that tells us when we’re full,” she says.

Does all this mean that regulators like the EFSA and the FSA have got it wrong on food additives? No, Dr Touvier says. They do a good job but can’t always keep pace with the science, especially in the new and fast-moving field of gut microbiome research. Just as worrying is that no-one really knows the extent of the additives we are consuming.

“Regulators can only take into account the available data at a particular moment in time,” says Dr Touvier.

What should consumers do to avoid scary additives? These scientists were unanimous: avoid ultra-processed foods.