These scarves easily make you look put together on Zoom

Sitting at home all day may mean you’re only thinking about dressing from the waist up, but it doesn’t have to mean you can’t look chic. Not surprisingly, people are searching online for ways to improve their appearance since they’re still hopping on Zoom calls and taking the occasional selfie. Besides, you feel emotionally better when you do a little something to boost your beauty regimen, even if it’s a bold lipstick or a chic top.

Last year, searches for scarves increased 12% week over week, according to a study published by Lyst. That same study also revealed that statement earrings are having a moment, proving that accessories are the simplest way to elevate your style and take drab to fab within minutes.

Scarves are very versatile — you can find them in a multitude of colors, textures and lengths, making them perfect for everyone. Plus, the ways to wear a scarf are practically endless — you can wear it on your neck, over your hair, tied tightly around your bun or freely flowing as a headband.

If you’re into scarves and looking for a quick and affordable way to spruce up your hair routine, check out these beautiful selections that you can shop at a few different retail sites.

These scarves are perfect if you’re looking for a pop of color without being a distraction. Plus, satin is great for preserving the health of your hair without frizziness or friction.

Credit: ASOS

This is great for elevated fashionistas who want to show off some color without being overwhelming. Additionally, you can wear this around your neck or even on your wrist for an added pop.

Credit: Madewell

Get your hipster vibe on with this bandana-print pattern around your neck. It’s also long enough to wear on your head, FYI.

Credit: ASOS

If anything animal print feels like your speed, you’ll love this simple hair scarf that wraps around your ponytail.

Credit: Anthropologie

Retro vibes never looked as cool as this braided headband that comes in three different colors.

You can get these scarves in seven different style iterations, making them perfect for color-coordinating with your clothes.

Credit: Etsy

For the chill style kid who wants to make a subtle but powerful impression, this scarf has your name on it.

