Scars could be healed by Wayne Rooney-style hair transplants

Hair transplants, such as Wayne Rooney had, may be able to help heal scars - James Gill/Getty Images

Hair transplants are becoming increasingly common among men, with Wayne Rooney and John Travolta among those undergoing the procedure to combat receding or thinning hair.

But a new study has found the benefits of the popular cosmetic surgery go beyond the aesthetic because the treatment may also be able to help heal scars.

Scientists implanted complete hair follicles into scarred skin on the scalps of three people and found the skin began to behave more like healthy skin than scar tissue.

Scars do not grow hairs as a result of the damage and they also lack nerves, blood flow and sweat glands.

But the hair follicle is known to help rejuvenate and remodel the skin so scientists at Imperial College London worked with Dr Francisco Jiménez, lead hair transplant surgeon at the Mediteknia Clinic in Gran Canaria, Spain, to study if hair transplants into scarred skin helped.

They transplanted hair follicles into the mature scars on the scalp of three participants in 2017. The researchers selected the most common type of scar, called normotrophic scars, which usually form after surgery.

Skin underwent genetic changes

They took 3mm-thick biopsies of the scars just before transplantation, and at two, four, and six months afterwards.

The team found that the skin underwent fundamental genetic and architectural changes which made it look and behave more like normal, unscarred skin.

Lead author Dr Claire Higgins, of Imperial’s Department of Bioengineering, said: “After scarring, the skin never truly regains its pre-wound functions, and until now all efforts to remodel scars have yielded poor results.

“Our findings lay the foundation for exciting new therapies that can rejuvenate even mature scars and restore the function of healthy skin.”

The study found the scarred skin thickened to healthy levels, had more blood vessels and made the skin less stiff and uncomfortable.

Exactly how the hair follicle transplant affects such change remains a mystery but the team found the hair did continue to grow, which was acceptable in the three volunteers as it was on the scalp.

Scars on internal organs

However, the team say the results may have longer-term implications for other scar tissue, such as on internal organs.

Dr Higgins said: “This work has obvious applications in restoring people’s confidence, but our approach goes beyond the cosmetic as scar tissue can cause problems in all our organs.”

Co-author Dr Francisco Jimenez, of the University Fernando Pessoa Canarias in Spain, said: “Around 100 million people per year acquire scars in high-income countries alone, primarily as a result of surgeries.

“The global incidence of scars is much higher and includes extensive scarring formed after burn and traumatic injuries.

“Our work opens new avenues for treating scars and could even change our approach to preventing them.”

The research is published in Nature Regenerative Medicine.