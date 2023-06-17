Scarred by war and snooty critics, George Lloyd quit music for mushrooms. Has his time finally come?

Composer George Lloyd - Andrew Crowley

I can recall the moment my telephone rang, 25 years ago, and George Lloyd’s nephew told me he had died, a few days after his 85th birthday. Lloyd had been a prodigy of a composer, with two operas staged in London before the Second World War – one at Covent Garden, when he was still in his 20s. However, thanks to the savage effect of war, and to a radical change in the tastes of those who influenced opinions in classical music, Lloyd disappeared for more than a quarter of a century, only to enjoy a remarkable revival in his old age, his determination in the face of critical contempt a tribute to his greatness.

Lloyd’s fall and rise is the subject of a documentary that I have made for BBC Radio 3, broadcast tomorrow (June 18) at 6.45pm. His great crime as far as the clique of post-war music critics was concerned was that he wrote, as he simply put it, “tunes”. His music is melodic and mellifluous and packed with invention. But even before the war interrupted his career, Lloyd was going against the grain. His exact contemporary, – and fellow prodigy – Benjamin Britten was writing in a style that owed everything to developments in the European music of the 20th century; the influence of Stravinsky, Bartók and Prokofiev weighs particularly heavily. By contrast, Lloyd took a profoundly English approach to composition that was influenced, above all, by the 19th-century masters. “Verdi,” he once told me, “was my God.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But it was the war that derailed him far more than any changes in taste. Lloyd tried to join the Navy but failed the medical. When he was a child, he’d suffered from scarlet fever, which had left him with the weak heart that eventually killed him eight decades later. However, because of his musical talents, he managed to enlist as a Royal Marines bandsman, and in March 1942 was serving aboard HMS Trinidad when it was escorting the Arctic convoys. Trinidad, under attack from the German navy, fired torpedoes in retaliation. One malfunctioned and, as Trinidad took evasive action, it was hit by that rogue torpedo. Lloyd was in the engine room, which was close to where the missile hit the ship, and was the only man to get out of there alive as oil poured into the confined space.

On board a cruiser escorting an Arctic convoy, 1941 - Getty

He had swallowed oil and was physically injured. But he also suffered profound shell-shock. His wife, Nancy, was told at the Naval hospital that he would never be able to live outside an institution again, so profound were his psychological wounds. She disagreed, and took him out of the hospital against medical advice – first of all to a cottage on the Sussex coast, where she used her own techniques, including hypnosis, to try to help him recover. When the war ended, she took him to her native Switzerland, where eventually he started to write music – first, as he told me, for 10 or 15 minutes a day, until the noises in his head made it impossible to continue; and then, eventually, for longer.

That, indirectly, was how I came to meet him. In 1981, I heard a relay of his gigantic Fourth Symphony – the work he wrote while convalescing – on Radio 3, and was astonished that it was the first performance of this very unmodern work by a composer of whom I had never heard. I toured the record shops the next day to find more music by him, but none had been recorded. Several years later, Lyrita issued his Fourth, Fifth and Eighth symphonies, conducted by one of the few notable musicians who had believed in him, Edward Downes. Thanks to Alan Blyth, the chief music critic of the Telegraph, I tracked Lloyd down, interviewed him, and we became friends.

Story continues

By 1986, when I met Lloyd, his revival was taking off. An American businessman set up a record company and recorded all 12 of Lloyd’s symphonies and much other music, mostly written during his wilderness years while he earned a living growing carnations and mushrooms in Dorset.

There were performances in London concert halls again. Some who worked with him say he could be difficult and headstrong, which also helps explain his difficulties after the war. But he was a composer who merits far more attention than he has had, and I do not doubt he will get it.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.