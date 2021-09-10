Scarlette Douglas goes head-to-head with brother Stuart in special edition of Love It Or List It

Photo credit: Channel 4

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer are handing over the presenting reins to Scarlette Douglas and her brother Stuart for a special edition of Love It or List It, airing tonight at 8pm, as part of Channel 4's Black to Front project.



'We're very excited, it's going to be a lot of fun and we can't wait to see the episode. We've had great support from Kirstie and Phil as well,' property expert and A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette tells House Beautiful UK. 'And the fact that myself and my brother are involved in it, I'm so proud, I couldn't be more humbled by it.'



Black To Front is a day of TV (10th September) on Channel 4 – from breakfast right through to late night – fronted by Black talent and featuring Black contributors.



'When I heard it was happening, I think like a lot of people, we were a bit dubious and wanted to know exactly what it meant. Was it just to tick a box? Was it something that will be just for a day and then nothing will come of it? But actually knowing what Channel 4 want to do with it, and that they're trying to make it an everlasting legacy and to bring more talent to the forefront, I think is brilliant,' Scarlette says.



The one-off special will see sibling rivalry between Scarlette and Stuart as they go head-to-head to help fed-up homeowners decide whether to renovate or sell their property for a new one. The homeowners in question are Norbert and Shammie, who have been living in their house in Ipswich for the past eight years with Norbert's mum, Lucia, and their two children, Naomi and Tyrell.

When they bought the house, they believed it had huge potential and they have already converted the garage into a bedroom for Lucia. But with one bathroom, often occupied by their teenage daughter, and a small kitchen, the family are now in desperate need of more space.

Whilst Norbert loves the house and thinks it can become their dream home with a few changes, Shammie is convinced they have outgrown the property and longs for a detached house in a village with an open plan kitchen and a second bathroom. Scarlette will join forces with Shammie for 'Team List it', whilst Stuart and Norbert are on 'Team Love it'.

Scarlette was 'over the moon' when she found out she'd be hosting the show, but how exactly did it come about?

'My brother and I have a property company together called Kindred Elite so I have expertise in property anyway, but I was screen testing for another Channel 4 show and I was speaking to my director at the time about my brother and he was like, "would your brother want to do the screen test with you?" So we both did a screen test together and we got a show called Flipping Fast initially, but then on the back of that ended up getting Love It or List It.

'It's great, it already shows that Channel 4 are making a change because it's not just Love It or List It, we've got a whole new primetime property series that's going to be coming out next year as well now. It's really exciting,' Scarlette tells us.

As a familiar face on A Place in the Sun – which is also part of Black to Front, with the special episode hosted by Jean Johansson at 3pm today – Scarlette tells us what she enjoys about filming the overseas property show: 'A couple of years ago I would have said it's because we get to film in the Caribbean, which was amazing, but we don't film there as much anymore. Now it's just helping people find their dream. We change their lives to a certain degree. They want a new lease of life and a new chapter, and to be part of helping them find something new is amazing.'

Scarlette and Stuart's Love It or List It broadcasts tonight, Friday 10th September, at 8pm on Channel 4.



