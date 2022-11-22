Scarlette Douglas 'Devastated' To Learn Of A Place In The Sun Co-Star Jonnie Irwin’s Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

Scarlette Douglas has described the news that her A Place In The Sun co-star Jonnie Irwin has terminal cancer as “devastating”.

Scarlette only learned of the extent of Jonnie’s illness after she became the second star to be voted out of the I’m A Celebrity jungle on Sunday.

Last week, Jonnie revealed he didn’t know how long he had left to live after learning his lung cancer had spread to his brain.

The 48-year-old, who has been a regular host of the Channel 4 property show since 2004 and also presents the BBC’s Escape To The Country, said he hoped by sharing his terminal diagnosis that he would inspire others to “make the most of every day”.

In her first interview since leaving the jungle, Scarlette spoke of how Jonnie had always been an inspiration to her, and she would often watch his shows back after growing to love his hosting style.

“He’s got three young kids and a beautiful wife… he’s an amazing person,” she told the Daily Mail.

She added: “I did know he wasn’t well, but I didn’t know this. I didn’t realise it was terminal, which makes it sound like it’s imminent.

“I have come out and been told but I didn’t know the true extent of it so of course I’m going to drop him a message because that’s devastating.”

Scarlette went on to describe how Jonnie is still a big influence on her presenting style on A Place In The Sun.

“When I did my screen test I watched a lot of his shows because he was confident with the house hunters and on it, he knew everything and you never questioned Jonnie, he was so knowledgeable, any questions the house hunters had, he knew the answers,” Scarlette explained.

“I remember taking a lot of inspiration from him when I first did the screen test and even still doing the shows, still watching his episodes and saying Jonnie has done it like that and I love how he’s done that, so I want to add a bit into that with how I present.”

Since sharing his terminal diagnosis, Jonnie said he has been “overwhelmed” by the love and support he has received from fans.

Last week he shared a photo of himself enjoying the countryside along with a message to fans thanking them for their “overwhelming” support.

“Overwhelmed by your kind messages, not had the chance to read them all yet but I assure you I will,” Jonnie wrote.

“Yesterday I needed some headspace so I escaped to the country with my brother in law and his dog. It was a tonic.”

Jonnie, who shares three-year-old son Rex and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with his wife Jessica, said he had chosen to keep his illness private until now.

He said: “It’s got to the point now where it feels like I’m carrying a dirty secret, it’s become a monkey on my back.

“I hope that by shaking that monkey off I might inspire people who are living with life-limiting prospects to make the most of every day, to help them see that you can live a positive life, even though you are dying.

“One day, this is going to catch up with me, but I’m doing everything I can to hold that day off for as long as possible.

“I owe that to Jess and our boys. Some people in my position have bucket lists, but I just want us to do as much as we can as a family.”

Jonnie has continued to work as much as possible.

He said: “I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I’m living with cancer, not dying from it.”