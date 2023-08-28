Scarlett Moffatt slams mum-shamers over "unsolicited parenting advice"

John Phillips - Getty Images

Scarlett Moffatt has slammed mum-shamers for offering her “unsolicited parenting advice".

The star, who has appeared on Gogglebox and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, gave birth to her first child earlier this year, welcoming baby Jude into the world in June with boyfriend Scott Dobinson.

Earlier this week, Moffatt came to the support of friend Kate Lawler, who had received backlash from a “handful of Karens” as she posted about her own child.

“Jude's only 8 weeks old and the amount of unsolicited parenting advice I've had,” wrote Moffatt in support of Kate (via OK! Magazine).

“We were taking him out for a walk and I took a pic before we went and I was bombarded with, 'you shouldn't let your baby wear hats indoor' comments and messages. It's ridiculous xx,” she added.

Moffatt, who won the 16th series of I’m a Celebrity, recently shared a post of baby Jude before they went on holiday, with the star having to clarify how the photo was taken for the fear of being criticised online.

“Never realised how much stuff you have to bring along to any trip away with a baby… did we bring everything & the kitchen sink? Yes we did! Was it worth it? ABSOLUTELY!!” she began, accompanying a photo of Jude lying on cushions.

“*Side note these are posed pics I don’t just let Jude chill out on cushions all day long. Also want to give a shout-out to a local legend @newlandslodges just 20 mins from our house but felt like we could have been in the middle of an enchanted forest,” she added.

Upon Jude’s birth in June, Moffatt wrote that she couldn’t “stop crying looking at you as I can't quite believe you're mine,” adding that “me and your daddy love you so much that I can't even put this feeling into words”.

