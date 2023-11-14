Scarlett Moffatt engaged to boyfriend Scott Dobinson

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed that she's engaged (Instagram/Getty)

Congratulations are in order for Scarlett Moffatt as she has revealed that she and boyfriend Scott Dobinson are engaged.

The former Gogglebox star, 33, took to social media on Monday to share the happy news with her fans, which comes six months after they welcomed their first child together, a son called Jude.Dobinson, who first met Moffatt 15 years ago, but has been in a relationship with her for four years, even got their little boy to help him with the proposal.

Images shared by Moffatt on Instagram show their rose petal scattered front room adorned with heart-shaped balloons and the words "Marry Me" illuminated in block letters.

There are also lit tealight candles on the coffee table and a gorgeous bouquet of flowers on view.

The pièce de résistance however is Jude, who is sat in his rocker sporting a onesie which reads: "Will you marry my daddy?""Mondays are my new favourite day," she wrote in the accompanying caption. "Walked in to find my soulmate on one knee, with baby Jude wearing the cutest outfit asking the question “Mammy will you marry Daddy.” The most perfect proposal in my favourite place, our home.

"I truly am on cloud nine, feel so lucky, it feels incredible being able to share this with you all, I always wished for this," she added, followed by a diamond ring emoji.

Her celebrity friends were quick to offer their congratulations in the comments section.

"Congratulations gorgeous girl," wrote Vicky Pattison, along with four heart-eye emojis.

"The absolute cutest!" declared former Big Brother winner Kate Lawler.

""Love that Jude was involved," she added. "Congratulations my love xxx"."Congratulations," penned Steph McGovern, while Love Island's Shaughna Phillips described the news as "so, so perfect".