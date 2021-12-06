Scarlett Johansson Wore a Choker With Her Plunging Gown

Scarlett Johansson made a rare red carpet appearance with her husband Colin Jost on Sunday. The new parents took a break from their baby duties to attend the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors.

For the occasion, Johansson opted for a super low-cut, halter sequined ball gown, which she paired with beaded strappy heels. The actress accessorized the sparkly plunging dress with a gold chain choker, simple stud earrings, and stack bracelets. She had her blonde hair pulled into a slicked-back low, curled ponytail.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Getty Images

For his part, Jost wore a classic black tuxedo suit with a crisp white button down. A silk bowtie and lapels and patent-leather dress shoes polished off his look.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Wore a Bedazzled Bustier for a Rare Appearance With Colin Jost

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels was being honored at this year's festivities, which is most likely why the SNL star and his wife were in attendance. Jost was joined by a few cast mates and other alums from the variety show, including Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Martin Short, Kristen Wiig, Kenan Thompson and Jimmy Fallon to honor their boss.

Other honorees included Bette Midler, Berry Gordy, Joni Mitchell, and Justino Día. "This year's Honorees represent the unifying power of the Arts and surely remind us of that which binds us together as human beings," said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter in a statement on their website. "These artists are equal parts genius, inspiration, and entertainment."