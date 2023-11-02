Scarlett Johansson Takes Legal Action Against Company Cloning Her Image and Voice for Commercial

In the ad spot, unapproved by Johansson, an AI version of the Marvel star appears to be on the set of 'Black Widow'

Scarlett Johansson is fighting back against a company using her image and voice for its AI app.

The actress and activist, through her attorney Kevin Yorn, has taken legal action, Variety reports.

"We do not take these things lightly," Yorn told the outlet. "Per our usual course of action in these circumstances, we will deal with it with all legal remedies that we will have."

The 22-second ad came to their attention on Oct. 28 when it was posted on X/Twitter by the image-generating app Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar.



In the spot, unapproved by Johansson, per Variety, an AI version of the Marvel star appears to be on the set of Black Widow.

"What's up, guys? It's Scarlett and I want you to come with me," the faux Johansson says from a backstage area.

Under the ad in fine print, the text reads: "Images produced by Lisa AI. It has nothing to do with this person."

PEOPLE reached out to Johansson's attorney Kevin Yorn and Lisa AI for comment but did not immediately receive a response back.

Regulation of AI technology, overall, is one of the issues that actors are fighting for with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, during a press conference in July when the strike began, declared the "entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, A.I."



In June, Tom Cruise spoke up on artificial intelligence and the potential threats during the Screen Actors Guild's negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers before the union went on strike, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

Tom Hanks has spoken out against the use of AI. In September, the two-time Academy Award-winner, 67, warned his followers on Instagram about a promotional video for a dental plan using a computer-generated image of him.

“BEWARE!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it."

