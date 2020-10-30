Scarlett Johansson, SNL star Colin Jost get married in intimate ceremony with COVID-19 safety protocols

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot a year after engagement.

Meals on Wheels America announced Thursday on Instagram that Johansson and Jost married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony. The post said the couple's wedding followed the COVID-19 safety precautions as "directed by the CDC."

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time," the post said, asking fans of the couple to make a donation.

Read the post below

The actress and Saturday Night Live star got engaged in 2019 after dating two years.

Johansson, 34, was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac. She and Dauriac share a daughter named Rose, who was born in 2014.

This is the first marriage for the 38-year-old Jost, who is the co-anchor of SNL's Weekend Update. Jost performed on the most recent episode, which was hosted by Adele.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Also See: Michael B Jordan to produce screen adaptation of DC comic book Static Shock via banner Outlier Society

Jeff Bridges reveals he's been diagnosed with lymphoma; says 'prognosis is good'

Halle Berry begins filming for Roland Emmerich's space thriller Moonfall, shares update on Instagram

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.