Scarlett Johansson Says 'There's No Way' She Would Have Dated Colin Jost as a Teen

Scarlett Johansson would not have been into Colin Jost in high school.

While on The Drew Barrymore Show Wednesday, Johansson, 37, and Barrymore, 47, shared their thoughts on Jost's high school style. The daytime host first referenced a throwback photo that Jost posted of himself while hosting Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" recently.

"Oh, yeah, with the mushroom cut?" Johansson joked with her He's Just Not That Into You costar.

When asked if she would have liked Jost, 39, back in high school, Johansson wasted no time in replying, "I don't think so."

"Firstly, my brother had that same haircut ... both of my brothers and I just can't," she added. "There's no way. I mean, who decided on that cut as a stylish thing? What hairdresser was like 'I'll try this.' "

Later, Barrymore swooned over a sweet snap from December 2019, when Johansson hosted SNL for the sixth time and called Jost the "love of my life" during her monologue. In the photo, Jost beams at Johansson as the pair stands front and center, surrounded by the cast.

"That is the way a man is supposed to look at his woman," Barrymore said.

Johansson added of her "sweet" husband, "Just feeling seen by somebody else ... Just to be seen is what it's all about."

Earlier this month, Johansson joked that eye cream is the reason Jost looks "so good" on SNL. (Jost has been a writer on the sketch comedy show since 2005 and hosts the bit, Weekend Update, alongside Michael Che.)

"He's the first partner I've ever had that uses an eye cream," Johansson told InStyle of Jost, crediting the product for his youthful appearance on Saturday nights.

Jost even stepped in as a product tester for her new skincare line, The Outset, which Johansson launched on March 1; however, she noted that not all the products went over well with Jost.

Recalling a time he tried a face mask, Johansson shared: "I forgot to tell Colin it was self-warming, and he thought he was having a really crazy allergic reaction to it. He was like, 'It's spread and it's melting off my face!' He was completely freaking out."

Johansson and Jost got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating and tied the knot in October 2020 in an intimate ceremony at Johansson's home in Palisades, New York.

The pair share son Cosmo, whom they welcomed back in August. Johansson is also mom to 7-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauria.