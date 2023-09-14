Scarlett Johansson Paired Celebrity-Worn Shoes With a Versatile Blazer

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Everyone from Selena Gomez to Katie Holmes has donned the shoe brand.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Nordstrom Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johasson celebrated the launch of her skincare line The Outset at Nordstrom — and she dressed the part. She wore a coordinating pantsuit complete with a buttoned-up vest, floor-grazing bottoms, and my favorite detail: Vivaia’s square-toe block heels featuring a knit upper. Johannson isn’t the only one wearing the iconic shoe brand: Selena Gomez and Katie Holmes are both mega fans, and I’ve even worn the footwear for 12+ hours with zero aches or pains. But her shoes weren’t the single star of the show. Instead, the heels shared the limelight with her easy, versatile blazer.

Vivaia Juliette Square-Toe Block Heels

Vivaia

$97

Buy on vivaia.com

Open Edit Suit Blazer

Nordstrom

$79

Buy on Nordstrom

Johansson’s fitted gray jacket featured a single-button closure and dramatic lapels. It reminded me of Kate Middleton’s go-to style staple, with Holmes following suit — who wouldn’t want in on a do-it-all top blazer? Even editors claim it’s the single best buy for the season, and it’s all thanks to its practicality.

Boasting a traditional silhouette, the universal jacket fits right in line with the stealth-wealth style trend. The classic fit is perfect for layering over practically everything, including bodysuits, graphic tees, and dresses. Blazers take little to no style expertise, making it a one-and-done kind of deal.

Best of all, top layers like Johansson’s can be worn nearly everywhere. You can don one to the office and wear it to happy hour just as easily. Exciting colors, unique materials, and various fits allow you to play with the fashion piece, making it ideal for a wide range of activities.

Johansson’s Vivaia shoes and quintessential fall blazer work together to create the ideal style equation. Achieve her ensemble with more lookalikes, below.

Get the Look:

Vivaia Jade Square-Toe Block Heels

Shop now: $97; vivaia.com

Vivaia Jennifer Square-Toe Block Heels

Shop now: $97; vivaia.com

Tijn Open-Toe Heeled Mules

Shop now: $56 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Journee Collection Lorenna Mules

Shop now: $56 (Originally $70); zappos.com

Madewell the Larsen Blazer

Shop now: $73 (Originally $178); madewell.com

J.Crew Going-Out Blazer

Shop now: $198; jcrew.com

Everlane the Italian Wool Oversized Blazer

Shop now: $228; everlane.com

Rag & Bone Warren Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer

Shop now: $625; nordstrom.com

