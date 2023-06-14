Scarlett Johansson Just Wore a Micro-Minidress with a '50s Bob For a Rare Outing With Colin Jost

A modern-day Marilyn.

Backgrid

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are often making headlines for their adorable — and occasionally hilarious — comments about their private marriage and at-home life with their son Cosmo. But it is a rare treat to see the beloved Hollywood It couple out together in public. But being the supportive husband he is, Jost accompanied Johansson to the after-party of the premiere of her new movie Asteroid City.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the two were spotted at the star-studded bash following the Wes Anderson's red carpet premiere. For the gathering, Johansson wore a black, white, and yellow floral and polka dot-printed micro-minidress from Rodarte with exaggerated puff shoulders and a V-neckline. Black slide-on heels completed the look, and she accessorized with pearl drop earrings. Her famous blonde hair was styled finger-curled bob with a deep side-part, and she kept her glam natural with dewy skin, mascara, and peach lips.

For his part, Jost wore a maroon suit layered over charcoal-colored T-shirt. The trousers featured a single gold stripe on the outside of each leg, and he finished the look with some trusty Converse sneakers.

Related: Scarlett Johansson Thinks We Should All Be Taking More Naps

During the evening's main event (the actual premiere), Johansson wore a white ruched mermaid gown a drop-waist pleated skirt, a giant rosette on the chest, and a spaghetti-strap halter top. She wore sheer and silver pointy-toe pumps and accessorized with several mismatching statement rings and the aforementioned pearl earrings. She wore her hair in the same 1950s-inspired hairstyle.

Getty Images

In Anderson's latest piece of work, which is slated to premiere June 23, Johansson stars alongside a stacked cast that includes Margot Robbie, Maya Hawke, Tom Hanks, Adrien Brody, Jeff Goldblum, Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Rita Wilson, Jason Schwartzman ... the list goes on. The film centers a fictional play that tells the story of terrestrial happenings in a dusty town in a 1950s United States.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.