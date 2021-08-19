Scarlett Johansson, husband Colin Jost become parents to a baby boy, name him Cosmo

Scarlett Johansson is a mom to two now. The Black Widow star recently gave birth to a son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost, the Saturday Night Live star wrote on Instagram Wednesday. This is the first child for the couple, who were married last October.

"Ok, OK, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much," was Jost's brief note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin Jost (@colinjost)

People magazine first reported the birth of the baby, which came as a shock to many since news of the pregnancy came out only days earlier after Jost reportedly mentioned it in a stand-up set in Connecticut. No other details were provided.

It's the first child for Jost, 39, who is known for hosting Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live. Johansson, 36, also has a 6-year-old daughter, Rose, from a previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

Jost wrote on his Instagram page that privacy would be greatly appreciated and directed "all inquires" to "our publicist @chethinks," tagging his Weekend Update co-host, Michael Che.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Also See: HFPA approves reform bylaws; Gotham Awards shift to gender-neutral acting categories

R Kelly's lawyer claims singer has run out of funds, gained weight ahead of sexual assault trial

Explained: How Recording Academy is ensuring diversity with an inclusion rider for 2022 Grammys

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.