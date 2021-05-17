Scarlett Johansson Gets Slimed by Colin Jost During Her MTV Movie Award Speech: 'What the F—!'

MTV

Scarlett Johansson's big speech included a playful marital prank from husband Colin Jost.

The Black Widow actress, 36, accepted the Generation Award honor at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, commemorating her almost three-decade-long career in the film industry. Midway through Johansson's acceptance speech, husband Jost, 38, interrupted by dumping green slime on her head — a prank that happened to be inspired by the wrong award show.

"This award is made possible by all of you, in fact," she tells her fans while appearing virtually from home, "and it's because of that that it's so meaningful to me." Johansson goes on to introduce a clip from Black Widow when the goo falls on her head.

Wow! What an honor! The iconic Scarlett Johansson takes home the Generation Award #MTVAwards 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YKKkPaeaME — MTV (@MTV) May 17, 2021

"What the f---!" she shouts, as Jost says with a smile, "MTV! 'You got slimed!' " The actress then says, "That's Nickelodeon!"

"I'm very, very sorry," says the Saturday Night Live star, who tied the knot with Johansson in October. "I'll get a towel. ... Love you."

"Where did you even get this?" she asks of the slime, to which Jost responds, "Amazon."

Johansson joins a long list of A-List honorees, including Sandra Bullock, Adam Sandler, Reese Witherspoon, Jim Carrey, Will Smith and even Johansson's Marvel costars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt.

"The highly coveted 'Generation Award' celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names," MTV said in a statement when announcing Johansson as the 2021 recipient of the award.

Johansson took home her first golden-popcorn statue — for best fight — in 2013, for her role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in The Avengers, and has been nominated for several MTV Movie awards including best kiss, best female performance and breakthrough female.

At the 92nd Academy Awards, Johansson was nominated twice for her roles in both Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story. She was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood in both 2018 and 2019, earning $40.5 million and $56 million those years, respectively.

The actress will next be seen in the long-awaited movie Black Widow, centering on her MCU character's origin story. David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz also star in the film, which is set to premiere July 9 in theaters and on Disney+.

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards is airing live Sunday, May 16, at 9 p.m. EST/PST. MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED takes place Monday, May 17, at 9 p.m. EST/PST.