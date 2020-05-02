Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, and More Face off in Epic Virtual Fight — Watch

Click here to read the full article.

Quarantine has brought out some wild celebrity personalities on social media, from Stephen Sondheim’s big birthday bash last weekend to January Jones’ hilarious slow-motion breakdown on Instagram, and, of course, the “Imagine” compilation that will live in infamy. The latest viral sensation to hit the internet is the “Boss Bitch Fight Challenge,” an epic supercut of your favorite Hollywood leading ladies kicking each other’s asses and taking a bite out of lockdown in a cleverly edited montage of self-made stunts.

Led by Quentin Tarantino’s righthand stunt master Zoë Bell, the video, which is linked below, features Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, Drew Barrymore, Rosie Perez, Juliette Lewis, Cameron Diaz, Rosario Dawson, Lucy Lawless, Halle Berry, Zoe Saldana, Thandie Newton, and so many more facing off across a crazy and tightly edited fight sequence. Even 11-year-old Julia Butters of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” fame makes a cameo appearance, as does Daryl Hannah, reprising her iconic role from “Kill Bill.” The video is an homage to the quarantine montage from last month featuring stuntmen teaming up to beat the crap out of each other. For Marvel fans, the video ought to hold you over until “Black Widow,” sure to feature plenty of eye-popping stunts from stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, hits theaters on November 6. Assuming it does.

Blink and you’ll miss plenty of other celebrities and famous behind-the-scenes stuntwomen finding ingenious ways to pummel and torture one another in an all-female fight club scenario. As Diaz wrote on Instagram, “So much fun to participate in @therealzoebell’s #BossBitchFightChallenge. Fun way to fight boredom with some badass babes!”

Watch the “Boss Bitch Fight Challenge” below.





