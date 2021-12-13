Scarlett Johansson Shares Rare Update About Life At Home With Baby Cosmo

Photo credit: David Crotty - Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson has opened up about her baby Cosmo, four months after she and husband Colin Jost announced his arrival.



Last week the actor appeared on PEOPLE (The TV Show!) and shed light on Cosmo and his current obsession - his feet.

' It's the best,' she revealed. 'I mean, feet, who knew? There they are. Life-changing.'

According to the new mum Cosmo will 'stare at them, pull on them, chew on them', noting: 'It's just unbelievable. I mean, can you imagine you never realised you had feet and then you looked down and there they are? You're like, "Whoa."'

Johansson also discussed her seven-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy's excitement over her films. The actor co-parents Rose with her ex-husband, journalist Romain Dauriac.

'I think she's pretty excited about the fact that I'm in Sing 2,' Johansson said of her daughter. 'Although it's probably more abstract to her. Like she just recently figured out how animated movies work because that's kind of a surreal, kind of concept.'

Photo credit: Paul Morigi - Getty Images

On August 14, Jost confirmed during a stand-up comedy gig that he his wife of just under a year were expecting a baby, addressing ongoing rumours for the first time.

However, just days later, on August 18, the Saturday Night Live cast member clarified that, actually, their baby has already been born.

Taking to Instagram, Jost shared a statement that read: 'Ok, ok, we had a baby... we love him very much' accompanying the image with a caption featuring a hashtag which read #wegotawaywithitforalongtime.

The comedian also revealed his baby boy's name to be Cosmo, which according to Name Berry is of greek origin and means 'order, beauty'.

Continuing his statement, Jost explained that 'privacy would be greatly appreciated' for the private couple before finishing with a joke, directing all inquiries to their 'publicist' Michael Che - his longstanding SNL cast member and fellow half of the comedy duo that present the parody 'Weekend Update' segment on the sketch show. Since then, Che has joined in on the fun changing his Instagram bio to 'Cosmo's publicist'.

Photo credit: NBC - Getty Images

Johansson and Jost married in October in a small, private ceremony in New York State, following their May 2019 engagement which was symbolised with a stunning pear-shaped engagement ring.

The couple first met in 2010 when Johansson appeared on Saturday Night Live but didn't begin dating until 2017, she later hosted the show again in 2019 telling the audience in her monologue: 'This place means so much to me. I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here.'

Photo credit: Steve Granitz - Getty Images

