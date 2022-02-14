Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost joke about marriage in Amazon Alexa Super Bowl commercial

Meredith Clark
·2 min read

There are no secrets being kept in Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson’s house.

In a new Super Bowl 2022 commercial aired on Sunday, the couple learns what it would be like if Amazon’s Alexa device could read their minds - only for it to blow up in their faces.

The 90-second ad explores different scenarios throughout the couple’s house, where they say one thing but think another.

In one scene, the Black Widow star, 37, performs a cringey monologue from her upcoming play for Jost. “When does the show open?” the “Weekend Update” anchor, 39, asks, prompting Alexa to chime in and remind Jost to set a reminder “to fake your own death” the night of the show.

In another scene, the Saturday Night Live writer asks Johansson if she enjoys filming love scenes with “hot” actors. “It’s the worst,” she says, until Alexa blasts Little Lies by Fleetwood Mac.

Claudine Cheever, vice president of global brand and fixed marketing for Amazon, told Variety that the two were very involved in the joke writing. “Celebrities work well for us when they will poke fun at themselves, and are willing to have fun with themselves rather than just show up and be themselves,” says Cheever.

On social media, the ad proved to be a hit with viewers, with one person tweeting: “Saw the Colin Jost/Scarlett Johansson commercial & enjoyed it. They seem like a nice couple.”

Another said: “Just saw the Scarlett Johannson Colin Jost Amazon Super Bowl commerical and it was hilarious lmao.”

The couple’s Super Bowl cameo comes after they welcomed their first child together in August 2021. Jost announced the news on Instagram on 18 August, posting: “Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much.”

The couple married in October 2020, after three years of dating. Johansson recalled their first time meeting while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, with the actor revealing that they met when Jost was creating a parody sketch for SNL back in 2010.

“I don’t know if he felt that way, but in that environment, if you’re not confident as a writer, your stuff just never gets produced,” she said.

When she returned to host SNL in December 2019, Johansson conveyed just how much she loved Jost during a special moment on the show: “I just want to say that this place means so much to me. I have so many friends here, and I met the love of my life here.”

