Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost Hate Mind-Reading Alexa In Hilarious Super Bowl Ad

“Avengers” star Scarlett Johansson and her “Weekend Update” co-anchor husband Colin Jost spoof their own relationship in a funny Super Bowl 2022 ad featuring a mind-reading Alexa.

It turns out that an Alexa that knows just what they’re thinking — as they imagine — is not such a great thing.

When Jost, for example, asks what it’s like for his wife to make out with some “hot” guy in a film, she responds: “It’s the worst.” Amazon’s Alexa pipes up with the Fleetwood Mac song “Little Lies.”

Alexa also calls out a reminder to Jost — in front of his wife — to “fake your own death” on the opening day of a Johansson show he doesn’t expect to like.

Then there’s the morning when Alexa announces an order of “extra strength” mint mouthwash when Jost can’t quite face Johansson when the two wake up in bed.

Interestingly, Johansson provided the Alexa-like voice of an artificial intelligence digital operating system that developed a relationship with a sensitive loner played by Joaquin Phoenix in the 2013 film “Her,” directed by Spike Jonze.

Variety reported the couple was “heavily involved” in writing the funny scenes in the 90-second Alexa ad. Johansson has appeared a number of times on “Saturday Night Live,” in which Jost is a co-head writer.

Check out the spoof up top.

The Super Bowl — and its lineup of intriguing ads — kicks off in the SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...