Scarlett Johansson channels Old Hollywood glam with a 1940s bouffant bob

In the recently released trailer for Wes Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City, Scarlett Johansson who plays a Hollywood actor named Midge Campbell, gave us all the 1950s vibes. However, today, Scar is taking us back yet another decade with the most glam 1940s curls. Natch.

While in the movie Scarlett rocks a dark, pixie hair transformation – think, one much like Elizabeth Taylor's iconic cropped curls, – at the New York red carpet premiere that took place just yesterday, it was a different icon who (we assume) inspired her look.

I mean, ain't no one more worthy of trademarking short blonde bombshell tendrils than Marilyn Monroe.

It's giving 'Happy birthday, Mr president', aka, Old Hollywood glam.

As we can see from the above and below snaps, Scarlett's hairstylist for the night, Jimmy Paul has slicked the side of her locks back and secured in place with a bobby pin. The root-mid-lengths hold a glossy tame while the end-lengths have been curled with flicked-up ends.

This particular style is reminiscent of a bouffant bob, if you will.

For makeup, Scarlett's artist, Frankie Boyd opted for a subtle beat, keeping the attention on her fresh-looking, blushed base and shiny pink lip. In other words, there's not a feline flick in site but rather a simple lick of mascara and filled 'brows.

Oh, and one cannot forget to mention that the team behind such beauty prepped the skin with Scarlett's very own skincare brand, The Outset. For such info, my Instagram snooping (read: Frankie's Story) came in clutch, once again. You're welcome.

MM would be proud.

