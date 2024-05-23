Scarlets sign Mee from Nottingham

Ellis Mee won Nottingham’s players’, fans’ and overall player-of-the-season awards for the 2023-24 season [Getty Images]

Scarlets have signed Welsh-qualified Nottingham full-back Ellis Mee for the 2024-25 season.

The 20-year-old, who can also play wing, was named Nottingham player-of-the-season in his first season in the Championship.

Mee has been combining his rugby career with studies at Nottingham Trent University.

He is the third new signing to be announced by the Scarlets so far ahead of next season, joining Cheetahs hooker Marnus van der Merwe and Exeter prop Alec Hepburn

Sam Lousi, Tom Rogers, Harri O’Connor, Dan Davis and Ben Williams have also signed new deals with the club.

Wales centre Johnny Williams and Scotland lock Alex Craig are two players head coach Dwayne Peels is hoping will commit their futures to Scarlets.

Ken Owens, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Dan Jones, Samson Lee, Wyn Jones, Johnny McNicholl, Kieran Hardy, Ryan Conbeer, Steff Thomas, Iwan Shenton, Eduan Swart and Joe Jones are all leaving Parc y Scarlets.