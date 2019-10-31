Scariest goalie masks in NHL history: Creepy, cool and just plain weird
Behind every great goalie mask is a story about how the particular design relates to the individual. In hockey, a sport where players' personalities are stifled, it's an opportunity for some to showcase their creative flair or pay homage to a person or cause kept close to heart.
Others opt for the totally grotesque, strange or downright creepy concepts.
In time for Halloween, we thought it would be a treat to revisit some of the spookiest goalie masks of all time. From Jacques Plante's unintentionally terrifying early design to the advent of airbrushing and the niche industry birthed from it, there have been a great deal of masks to admire. Some concepts seem like they're straight out of a horror film, while others literally are. There have been skeletons, vampires, goblins and ghouls aplenty, plus that one time Carey Price did that very disturbing Plante tribute.
For much more, SN contributor Jennifer Conway shares the creepy, cool, strange stories behind each mask. Read about them here.
1 Jacques Plante
Montreal Canadiens (1959)
2 Gerry Cheevers
Boston Bruins (1971)
3 Gary Simmons
California Golden Seals (1975)
4 Steve Shields
Boston Bruins (2003)
5 Mike Dunham
New Jersey Devils (1998)
6 Pekka Rinne
Nashville Predators (2012)
7 Vesa Toskala
Toronto Maple Leafs (2007)
8 Jason Bacashihua
Philadelphia Flyers (2013)
9 Olaf Kolzig
Tampa Bay Lightning (2008)
10 Curtis Sanford
Vancouver Canucks (2007)
11 Thomas Greiss
New York Islanders (2017)
12 Corey Hirsch
Vancouver Canucks (1997)
13 Curtis McElhinney
Anaheim Ducks (2010)
15 Steve Mason
Philadelphia Flyers (2013)
16 Roman Turek
Dallas Stars (1999)
17 Marty Turco
Dallas Stars (2010)
18 Ty Conklin
Edmonton Oilers (2006)
19 Marty Turco
Chicago Blackhawks (2010)
20 Mike Smith
Tampa Bay Lightning (2008)
21 Curtis Joseph
Toronto Maple Leafs (2002)
22 Evgeni Nabokov
San Jose Sharks (2008)
23 Miikka Kiprusoff
Calgary Flames (2011)
24 Steve Mason
Columbus Blue Jackets (2011)
25 Thomas Greiss
Arizona Coyotes (2013)
26 Justin Peters
Carolina Hurricanes (2013)
27 Cam Talbot
Edmonton Oilers (2016)
28 Calvin Pickard
Philadelphia Flyers (2018)