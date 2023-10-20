Scarefest highlights lots of spooky and fall festive weekend events in, around Lexington

Halloween might be more than a week away, but there are lots of spooky-related events to get you ready. Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do including fall festivals, trick-or-treat events, family-friendly scary events, Halloween-themed plays, Lexington’s biggest Halloween expo Scarefest and more scary events. There’s also live music concerts, comedy shows, classical music performances, University of Kentucky sports, free events, art shows and craft fairs.

Distillery District Art & Music Festival

Enjoy live music, browse a variety of local vendors and more during the second annual Distillery District Art & Music Festival at the Pepper Rickhouse from Oct. 20-22. Free. 1170 Manchester St. facebook.com/events/680490823599825.

Trick-Or-Treat at Shaker Village

Have a spooky night of Halloween fun for the whole family during Trick-Or-Treat at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill on Oct. 20 and 21 from 4:30-7 p.m. Other activities include hayrides, live music, pony rides, a selfie station, food trucks and more. $8 or free for children two and younger. 3501 Lexington Rd, Harrodsburg. ShakerVillageKy.org.

Scarefest at the Central Bank Center

Scarefest, Lexington’s biggest Halloween expo, will return to the Central Bank Center for the 15th time from Oct. 20-22 with a film festival, costume contest, celebrities, kids’ inspired holiday activities and more. From $30. 430 W Vine St. scarefestweekend.com.

Lexington Scarefest: Celebrities (Richard Dreyfuss?!?), horror reunions, gore and more

Want to see Kentucky’s spooky side? Don’t miss these haunted spots across the state

Looking for a fright? Check out 3 of the scariest haunted attractions in Central KY

Art on the Town in Tandy Park

The year’s final installment of Art on the Town will bring local craftspeople, live music, chalk artists and more to the Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park on Oct. 20 from 5-9 p.m. Free. 251 W Main St. LexingtonKy.gov.

Story continues

Freaky Flicks Presents ‘Monsters, Inc.’ at Moondance Amphitheater

The City of Lexington’s Freaky Flicks film series continues with a showing of “Monsters, Inc.” at Moondance Amphitheater on Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Free. 1152 Monarch St. LexingtonKy.gov.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival at the Lyric Theater

The Kentucky Conservation Committee will host a viewing of several short outdoor adventure and activism films during the Wild & Scenic Film Festival at the Lyric Theater on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. $15-20. 300 E Third St. Eventbrite.com.

UK Volleyball vs. Mississippi State and Arkansas at Rupp Arena

The UK Volleyball team will take on two SEC squads at Rupp Arena this weekend with Mississippi State coming to town on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. followed by Arkansas on Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. From $5. 430 W Vine St. UkAthletics.com.

Comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub at Comedy Off Broadway

Comedian and actor Mary Lynn Rajskub, best known for playing ‘Chloe’ on the FOX drama “24”, will perform at Comedy Off Broadway on Oct. 20 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and Oct. 21 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. $18-23. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Broadway Live Series: ‘Pretty Woman’ at the Lexington Opera House

The Lexington Opera House’s 2023 Broadway Live season will kick off with performances of “Pretty Woman” on Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21 at 1 and 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 22 at 1 and 6:30 p.m. From $58.50. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.

Lexington Philharmonic: “Visions & Voices” at the Singletary Center

The Lexington Philharmonic will join forces with the Lexington Singers and Children’s Choir, the UK Chorale and Men’s Chorus and featured soloists from the UK Opera Theatre during a concert at the Singletary Center for the Arts on Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. $28-78 or $11 for youth 17 and younger. 405 Rose St. lexphil.org.

Cole Chaney Concert at The Burl

Eastern Kentucky born singer-songwriter Cole Chaney will perform an outdoor show at The Burl with support from Kindred Valley and The Creekers on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. $20. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Bonkerz Comedy Show at the Red Mile

Comedian and host of the “Dear Alli” segment for the Bob and Tom show, Alli Breen, will team up with legendary actor and comedian Jimmie “JJ” Walker for the two-night Bonkerz Comedy Show at the Red Mile on Oct. 20 and 21 at 8 p.m. $20. 1200 Red Mile Rd. RedMileKy.com.

UK Softball vs. Miami (OH) at John Cropp Stadium

The UK Softball team will wrap up its fall season with its “Big Blue Boo!” game vs Miami (OH) at John Cropp Stadium on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. Attendees will be greeted with treats, games, prizes, costume contests and more. Free. UkAthletics.com.

Kentucky Book Festival at Joseph-Beth Booksellers

Over 150 authors will be on hand signing books, meeting fans, leading workshops, craft talks and more when the Kentucky Book Festival returns to Joseph-Beth Booksellers on Oct. 21 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 161 Lexington Green Cir #B. KyBookFestival.org.

Bark Bash at Moondance Amphitheater

The Lexington Humane Society’s fall fundraiser, Bark Bash, will convene at Moondance Amphitheater on Oct. 21 from 12-5 p.m. with live music, a dog costume contest, raffles and more. $8-12. 1152 Monarch St. LexingtonHumaneSociety.org.

Halloween Printmaking Workshop at Artworks at Carver School

Celebrate the Halloween season by creating your own special keepsake during a printmaking workshop at Artworks at Carver School on Oct. 21 from 1-4 p.m. Participants can choose from several pre-cut designs or can register for a longer session to create a custom one. Free. 522 Patterson St. LexingtonKy.gov.

‘Zombie in Love’ at the Lexington Children’s Theatre

The Lexington Children’s Theatre will present the musical “Zombie In Love” on weekends through Nov. 5 including showings on Oct. 21 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. $10-15. 418 W Short St. LctOnStage.org.

Harry Potter Themed Cooking Class at Harkness Edwards Vineyards

Get transported into the world of Hogwarts and Harry Potter during a themed cooking class at Harkness Edwards Vineyards on Oct. 21 from 4-6 p.m. After being sorted into their houses — Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, Gryffindor or Slytherin — attendees will prepare a three-course meal consisting of “Gillyweed” salad, yule ball goulash and pumpkin pasties along with bacon cheddar ale bread, butter beer and a complimentary glass of wine. $75. 5199 Combs Ferry Rd, Winchester. facebook.com/events/996844254890844.

Fall festival: NestFest at Equus Run Vineyards

Support Lexington nonprofit The Nest - Center for Women, Children and Families during the NestFest Fall Festival, which will bring live music and other family-friendly activities to Equus Run Vineyards on Oct. 21 from 6-10 p.m. 1280 Moores Mill Road, Midway. TheNestLexington.org.

UK Women’s Soccer vs. Missouri at The Bell

UK’s Women’s Soccer team will take the pitch against the Missouri Tigers at the Bell Soccer Complex on Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. $5-8. 556 Wildcat Ct. UkAthletics.com.

Nepali Cultural Program at Everest Nepalese & Indian Cuisine

Experience Nepalese dancing, singing, food and more during a specially curated evening of entertainment at Everest Nepalese & Indian Cuisine on Oct. 22 from 5-10 p.m. $20 or free for children 5 and under. 1801 Alexandra Dr #192. facebook.com/events/328455129669113.

Earth Wind & Fire Tribute Concert at the Lyric Theatre

Get down to the sounds of one of the best selling musical artists of all time — Earth, Wind & Fire — during a tribute concert at the Lyric Theatre on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. $25-50. 300 E Third St. LexingtonLyric.com.

‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ at the EKU Center

Get your chance to spin for it all when “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” comes to the EKU Center for the Arts on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. From $25. The stage show adapted from the timeless TV game show will give random attendees to win trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii, up to $10,000 and more. 822 Hall Dr, Richmond. EkuCenter.com.

Matt Wickstrom is a freelancer covering food, music and more. You can follow him on Instagram at @WickstromWrites .