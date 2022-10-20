Scare tactic or urgent crisis? Adkins focuses on fentanyl, border in Kansas campaign

Daniel Desrochers, Jonathan Shorman
·8 min read
Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

In August, Amanda Adkins, the Republican nominee in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District, made a trip to McAllen, Texas, about 1,000 miles from the seat she’s seeking, to observe migrants crossing the southern border.

It’s a pilgrimage made by most Republicans who either are in Congress or hope to be, one where they often get an appearance on Fox News and can be used as a talking point on the campaign trail.

At a recent campaign stop in Miami County, as part of a Kansas Republican bus tour, Adkins was doing just that.

“Crime in this district, underlying, is always about drugs,” Adkins said during the tour. “It is always about the cartels and drugs coming across the southern border … into this district.”

Across the country, Republicans have emphasized crime as they attempt to win control of Congress. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a political action committee aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, has run ads highlighting growing crime rates in competitive races, tying the issue to progressive activists’ calls to defund the police.

But in the heavily suburban 3rd Congressional District, the conversation around crime has focused around drug overdoses — specifically fentanyl — as Republicans in the district and across the country use the opioid epidemic to talk about immigration at the southern border in an appeal to their party’s conservative base.

“Drugs are a big problem.” Adkins said during a September press conference. “But so is human trafficking and so is the humanitarian crisis. All of these things come together as just the outcome when there is a lack of a real plan on the part of the Biden administration.”

Rep. Sharice Davids, the Democratic incumbent in the Kansas swing district, has attempted to defend against the claims that she is not doing enough on immigration. Earlier this month, Davids put out an ad talking about her record on immigration, saying she supported better border security but also wanted to create a pathway to citizenship for some immigrants.

“Rep. Davids has worked under both the Trump and Biden Administrations to secure our border and send resources to our local police departments,” said Ellie Turner, Davids’ spokeswoman. “She’s met with parents, teachers, and law enforcement at the local, state, and federal level to hammer out real, bipartisan actions on the fentanyl crisis. That’s what leadership on public safety looks like.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is used as pain management for people being treated for cancer. Over the past few years law enforcement has seen an increase in fentanyl, and fentanyl overdoses, as more products contain the powerful opioid.

Between 2011 and 2020, the number of overdose deaths in Kansas rose by 73.5%, according to a report by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment in September 2022. About 64.3% of the opioid deaths were from synthetic opioids, the category that contains fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is probably the number one illegal drug concern in law enforcement right now and it has become a huge, huge issue,” said Ed Klumpp, a former Topeka police chief and a lobbyist for several law enforcement agencies. “We are finding fentanyl laced into all kinds of other drugs now — laced into meth, it’s laced into cocaine, everything.”

The Kansas counties where people are most vulnerable to fentanyl overdoses aren’t in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s report found that the places where people were most vulnerable were in the southeastern part of the state, or in neighboring Leavenworth and Douglas counties, places with fewer married households and where incomes are lower.

Still, Adkins has emphasized the issue, using it to criticize Davids on how the federal government has handled immigration at the southern border.

“The cartels are making billions of dollars due to our lack of strong policy, billions of dollars on trafficking of drugs and humans,” Adkins said at a September press conference.

Illegal immigration and drug trafficking are two separate businesses, said Anthony Fontes, a geography and ethnography professor at American University who focuses on migration and illicit economies. There are the people who focus on migrants, charging them exorbitant amounts to smuggle them across the border. Then there are the people who focus on moving drugs across the border.

Fentanyl is more valuable per kilogram than most drugs, so drug traffickers usually don’t entrust migrants who are not professional drug traffickers to move it into the United States. Instead, they use different routes and keep the migrant smugglers out of those routes.

While there has been an increase in the amount of fentanyl seized by border patrol over the past few years — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 12,300 pounds of fentanyl in Fiscal Year 2022 — most of those seizures have come at legal border crossing points

“I think politicians, especially on the right in the U.S., have long imagined that the movement of migrant bodies coming up from Mexico, Central America and so on, they equate that with moving to drugs,” Fontes said. “And that’s always been false, for the most part, these things are very much separate flows.”

Adkins’ use of drug trafficking to talk about immigration is tied to the national messaging of the Republican Party.

There is a long history of politicians using immigration as a political wedge issue, even before former President Donald Trump put immigration at the forefront of the right-wing populist movement he helped lead. The issue was a staple in Republican primaries in the early 2000s, as Rush Limbaugh, the influential talk radio host who died in 2021, railed against immigration on his show.

Vanessa Cruz Nichols, a political science professor at Indiana University, said Adkins’ use of fentanyl is a textbook example of politicians using anxiety and fear to motivate voters.

“If they can create a sense of urgency and remind voters of the looming threat of any sort of issue that is going to be problematic for their state, or for the safety of their families, or the safety of their communities, they’re more likely to don’t pay attention,” Cruz Nichols said.

Since fentanyl is a relatively new problem, politicians have only recently used it to talk about drug trafficking. In a September video spearheaded by Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican, a group of Republican senators warned parents about the dangers of “rainbow fentanyl” in Halloween candy, a concern at least one professor, from the University of Delaware, called “Halloween sadism.”

An internal Senate Republican memo, obtained by the Star, pins the blame for the fentanyl crisis on the Democratic Party, saying that border patrol is so busy dealing with migrants that it has trouble stopping the flow of drugs across the border.

Fontes said the focus on the southern border points a finger away from the driving factor of the drug crisis — demand for drugs in the United States.

“There’s always going to be another route,” Fontes said. “Even if you were to stop every point of entry through the southern border, there would be other avenues. And that’s the truth of the war on drugs for the last 50 years.”

Marshall, who was on the bus tour with Adkins, has made fentanyl one of his top issues in Congress. He filed a bill earlier this year that would make social media companies report people who are using their platforms to sell illegal drugs. His legislation was inspired by Cooper Davis, a Shawnee teen who died after an overdose on a fentanyl-laced pill that his parents say was purchased by a friend using Snapchat.

Outside groups — and Adkins’ own campaign — don’t appear to believe crime is the campaign’s strongest argument in the 3rd Congressional District. While Adkins often mentions the issue on the campaign trail and has held events that have focused on drug overdoses and immigration, none of her ads or ads run by the Congressional Leadership Fund focus on the issue. Instead, they train their focus on the economy, an issue that cuts across a wider swath of the electorate.

Still, Davids has had to defend her record on immigration. Her campaign points to her vote for a bipartisan immigration bill that included funding for a border wall, her support for two bills that would address fentanyl trafficking and the fact that she recently voted to provide more funding for law enforcement.

The National Republican Congressional Committee has criticized Davids over votes she took blocking some conservative priorities about drug trafficking and immigration. It is common practice in the House for the minority party, currently Republicans, to attempt to force votes on certain issues that have a political impact and for the majority party to reject them.

“It’s just textbook in the sense that you see scapegoating in general, in American history,” Cruz Nichols said. “And it’s easy to point to a group that doesn’t have voting power, right? So if you scapegoat legal immigrants, undocumented immigrants, what are they going to do? And so Americans then can blame someone.”

Latest Stories

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • NHL finds no evidence to support allegations against Ian Cole

    Ian Cole was suspended by the Tampa Bay Lightning after an anonymous post on social media accused the 33-year-old of sexually abusing and grooming a minor.

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Roughriders linebacker Sankey leading CFL in tackles once again

    He's in a different city with a different team but Darnell Sankey is in a familiar place. The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker has a CFL-high 104 tackles, three more than Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox. Last season — his first in Canada — the six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey registered a league-leading 97 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders. "First and foremost I'm incredibly blessed," Sankey said in a recent telephone interview. "To be honest, I felt I could come in here and do the same, if not

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover with 7:16 left. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and ex

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua