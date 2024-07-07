‘They Scare Me’ – Inter Milan, PSG Star Slammed for Poor UEFA Euro Performances with France

France continues to struggle in open play, but Didier Deschamps and his team are in the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinals, where they’ll face Spain. However, despite being one win away from reaching the final, the team receives criticism.

RMC Sport pundit Daniel Riolo is going after two players who have disappointed him during this tournament. Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani and Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram have not had stellar performances in this competition.

Moreover, Riolo notes that whenever he sees Kolo Muani and Thuram out on the pitch, he feels scared for France.

“Kolo Muani and Thuram? It’s sad,” Riolo said (h/t Le10Sport). “As soon as I see them take the ball, they scare me. Can you imagine the technical level!? I wonder if this isn’t one of the biggest rip-offs of the past five years. I don’t know how this guy is on the French team and signed with PSG. He is bad for the ball.”

It will be interesting to see if any of these guys can turn their situation around in the semifinal matchup against Spain. Given how they’re playing, the Spanish team might force Les Bleus to score goals from open play.

Moreover, PSG could use a confident Kolo Muani when he returns from international duty as the squad prepares for the 2024-25 season.