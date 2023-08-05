Scarborough sinks Brampton 98-74 in CEBL play-in game

TORONTO — The Scarborough Shooting Stars poured it on in the final quarter on Friday to bounce the Brampton Honey Badgers 98-74 in a Canadian Elite Basketball League play-in game held at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

Cat Barber led the Shooting Stars with 32 points, six rebounds and seven assists. The Scarborough squad finished third in the Eastern Conference with an 11-9 record, while the Honey Badgers finished fourth with an 8-12 mark.

Kyree Walker added 25 points for the winners, who will travel to Ottawa on Sunday to face the BlackJacks at TD Place Arena. Ottawa finished second in the East with a 12-8 record.

Isiaha Mike added 15 points for the Shooting Stars, who trailed 19-18 after the first quarter, but led 45-36 at the half. Scarborough took a 70-58 lead into the final quarter and outscored the Honey Badgers 28-16.

Callum Baker and Shamiel Stevenson led the Honey Badgers with 16 points each. Zane Waterman chipped in with 10 rebounds.

In the late play-in game, the Edmonton Stingers (9-11, third in the West) are at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Man., playing the Sea Bears 12-8, second in the West).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.

The Canadian Press