The Scarborough Renaissance Festival starts next weekend. Here are the themed weekends

Megan Cardona
·4 min read

April marks the start of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival, a North Texas 16th century-style tradition since 1981.

The festival takes place rain or shine at 2511 FM 66 in Waxahachie, about a 50-minute drive from Fort Worth. The American Automobile Association included the Scarborough Renaissance Festival in its “Top 5 Worth a Drive Events in Texas” list, and it has gained national recognition from the Food Network and Travel Channel, among others.

The Scarborough Renaissance Festival is set as a re-created 16th century English village celebrating the visit of King Henry VIII and his Royal Court. Each weekend of the festival is themed and although costumes are not required, they can add to the atmosphere.

From themed weekends to ticket deals, here’s what to know ahead of opening day.

When does the Scarborough Renaissance Festival start?

The festival starts April 9 and runs on Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day weekend through May 30. Operational hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

How much are Scarborough Renaissance Festival tickets?

Tickets for everyone ages 13 and older are $31 online or $37 at the gate. Tickets for children ages 5-12 are $14 online or $17 at the gate. All children 4 and under get in free.

How much is parking at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival?

Parking is included in the adult ticket price. According to the festival’s website, the earlier attendees arrive, the more likely they will get a spot closer to the front gates.

Are pets allowed at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival?

According to the festival’s website, no pets are allowed except for service animals.

What are the Scarborough Renaissance Festival themed weekends?

April 9-10: Travel back in time, kids free, senior discount

This weekend features the all-new “Scarborough Quest,” where visitors can travel back in time and become part of the village. Admission for up to three kids ages 12 and under per paid adult is free all weekend. Adults aged 65 and up get a half-off discounted rate this weekend only when purchasing tickets at the ticket office.

April 16-17: Artisan’s Showcase and Easter weekend

During this weekend, if you spend $350 at the festival shoppes, you will receive two complimentary tickets valid any day of this year’s festival. A children’s Easter scavenger hunt will also take place throughout the festival site for a free ice cream.

April 23-24: Viking and Ale weekend

The all-new Viking and Ale weekend will have a a tasting experience with eight new beer and ale varieties alongside entertainment and light snacks. This weekend will also have a costume contest for adults and children dressed as vikings and barbarians. Registration to participate in the contests will be at the exit gate and ends at 1:30 pm each day to participate.

April 30-May 1: Live the Fantasy and Spring Celebration

This weekend will be filled with fairy tale whimsy, from fantasy-themed costume contests for adults and children to a fairy initiation. Registration to participate in the costume contests will be at the exit gate and ends at 1:30 pm each day to participate. Fairy initiation for children is at noon at the Royal Marquee in Pecan Grove.

April 30 will feature signed performances throughout the festival for deaf visitors. Interpretations will be done by the Hurst-based organization Hired Hands.

[More: ‘It’s about a whole culture’; ‘CODA’ Oscar wins mark historic night for Deaf community]

May 7- 8: Celebrating Chivalry Weekend

Chivalry and romance are the main themes for this weekend, with a Vow Renewal Ceremony at 11:30 am each day at the Royal Marquee. The ceremony is free with festival admission and no registration is required, according to the festival website.

The Knights of the Noble Cause will also teach chivalry lessons at 3:30 p.m. each day at the Royal Marquee.

May 14-15: Legends of the Seas Weekend

Pirate entertainment, a Royal Naval enlistment ceremony and a sea legends themed costume contest take place this weekend. Costume contests for adults and children dressed as pirates, mermaids and sea creatures will take place at 2 p.m.; register at the exit gate by 1:30 p.m. to participate.

May 21-22: Celtic Weekend

This weekend will have Celtic themed contests and entertainment. Visitors will be able to enjoy themed performances and test their fortitude in competitions.

May 28-30: The Last Huzzah

Ring out the last weekend of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival with an historical tour of the Village of Scarborough, which starts at 2 p.m. each day at the Hightower Square Stage.

May 29 will be “Topsy Turvy Day”. This all-new event will make royalty into beggars and villagers into royalty.

On Memorial Day, May 30, all active and retired military members will get to receive a yellow sash to commemorate their service at the Village Armour and participate in a march following the presentation of colors, according to the festival website.

