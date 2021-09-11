'A Scapegoat for BJP's Failures': Opposition Reacts to Vijay Rupani's Exit

As Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced his resignation on Saturday, 11 September, ending his term prematurely, politicians from the Opposition parties reacted to his departure, alleging that his removal marks the failure of the BJP-led government in the state.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Party President Amit Chavda, speaking to The Indian Express, alleged that the BJP had removed Rupani to compensate for its negligent tackling of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment in Gujarat, and other pressing issues in the state. "The BJP is hiding its failures and making Rupani a scapegoat," he told the daily.

'Proof That He Failed on All Fronts'

Alluding to Rupani's premature exit, INC leader and former Union Minister Bharat Solanki stated:

""Gujarat has suffered a lot in the COVID-19 pandemic. The central government neither gave oxygen to Gujarat on time, nor gave medicines, just conducted an aerial survey and left. Even today, Gujarat is struggling for corona vaccination."" -

"Now that there are elections in Gujarat next year, perhaps @PMOIndia will blame all his failures on the failed @CMOGujarat, and then, with a new face, become the son of Gujarat and come to ask for votes. But remember, damage has been done. Gujarat knows who the culprit behind the loss of their loved ones is," he added in a statement on Twitter.

"Rupani failed to provide relief during COVID and we demand Nitin Patel should also be removed as he has also failed to work in the interest of the people," Solanki was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

His removal is proof that he failed on all fronts, added the INC leader.

Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch Convener Jignesh Mevani speculated that the removal of Rupani, who he said had failed to manage the COVID crisis in the state, was a political strategy.

"People of Gujarat would have appreciated had Mr Rupani resigned for his monumental mismanagement of Covid crisis. This resignation comes purely to take care of electoral arithmetic keeping 2022 assembly polls in mind," he said on Twitter.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns:



People of Gujarat would have appreciated had Mr. Rupani resigned for his monumental mismanagement of Covid crisis.



This resignation comes purely to

take care of electoral arithmetic keeping 2022 assembly polls in mind. — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) September 11, 2021

