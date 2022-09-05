Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Company Announcement

No. 55/2022





Copenhagen, 5 Sep 2022





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 29 August to 2 September 2022:

Number of shares Average

purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,424,525 343,506,426 29-Aug-22 28,361 111.13 3,151,744 30-Aug-22 22,680 112.65 2,555,004 31-Aug-22 30,000 111.26 3,337,707 01-Sep-22 30,260 110.67 3,348,929 02-Sep-22 25,672 109.10 2,800,915 Total, 29 August- 2 September 2022 136,973 110.93 15,194,299 Bought from CAF, 2 September 2022* 61,128 110.93 6,780,877 Bought from CWO, 2 September 2022* 28,300 110.93 3,139,295 Accumulated under the programme 2,650,926 368,620,897

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 29 August –2 September 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 3,096,988 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.33% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

