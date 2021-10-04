Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
Company Announcement
No. 49/2021

Copenhagen, 4 October 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 20 September to 24 September 2021:

Number of shares

Average purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

2,675,601

338,858,057

27 September 2021

27,670

130.13

3,600,794

28 September 2021

25,000

128.08

3,201,948

29 September 2021

23,410

127.56

2,986,121

30 September 2021

23,230

128.27

2,979,703

1 October 2021

20,069

125.71

2,522,832

Accumulated under the programme

2,794,980

354,149,454

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 27 September – 1 October 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 3,378,554 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.47% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

