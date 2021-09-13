Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
Company Announcement
No. 46/2021

Copenhagen, 13 September 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 6 September to 10 September 2021:

Number of shares

Average purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

2,319,703

292,507,438

6 September 2021

15,317

132.31

2,026,643

7 September 2021

22,322

132.22

2,951,468

8 September 2021

31,033

130.89

4,061,996

9 September 2021

24,086

129.35

3,115,457

10 September 2021

30,640

128.77

3,945,519

Accumulated under the programme

2,443,101

308,608,521

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 6 September – 10 September 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 3,026,675 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.10% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

