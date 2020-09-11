Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S intends to issue a Cor-porate Bond





Company Announcement



No. 24/2020



Copenhagen, 11 September 2020



Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (through its wholly-owned subsidiary STG Global Finance B.V.) intends to issue a Corporate Bond

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S has decided to investigate the market for the issuance of a EUR 300 million senior unsecured corporate bond with maturity in 2025. The bond is intended to be issued by Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S' wholly-owned subsidiary STG Global Finance B.V. and guaranteed by Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S. The purpose of the issue is to refinance a bridge loan facility maturing in September 2021.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S has mandated Danske Bank A/S, Nykredit Bank A/S and Nordea Bank Abp to act as joint book runners and to investigate the market and interest for a potential bond issuance.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

The information contained herein is not a release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S or STG Global Finance B.V. in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction.





