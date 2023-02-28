Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Company Announcement

No. 12/2023





Copenhagen, 28 February 2023





Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S completes the acquisition of Alec Bradley cigar business.

Effective 1 March 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group (“the Company”) has completed the acquisition of substantially all assets of Alec Bradley Cigar Distributors Inc. and associated companies (“Alec Bradley”). Reference is made to the Company’s announcement of 22 February 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Eliza Michael, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

Attachment



