Scandi Girls’ Ultimate Winter Accessory Is A Knitted Balaclava

Sadhbh O'Sullivan
The nights are drawing in and the temperatures are dropping, which means it's time to start wrapping up. The best way to do so while still looking chic is to take your cues from those in colder climates.

Scandinavians in particular know a thing or two about keeping warm while staying stylish. The most recent warming accessory we've seen worn in Nordic climes and sold by Scandinavian brands is the balaclava or knitted hood. Commonly associated with keeping children's heads warm in winter, the balaclava has reached adulthood in the last couple of years and is now 'having a moment' according to Lyst, with search for the category up 64% in the last couple of weeks.

While the full face-covering option is also trending, we're seeing more of the open-faced option on IG (as well as the occasional knitted bonnet and bandana). Best worn with the hairline visible (so you don't look 100% like an egg), the hood can be paired with any outfit and comes in a range of designs, textures and colours to suit any mood. No cold ears this year!

From hand-knits to high street, here are our favourite picks.

<br><br><strong>Rows Knitwear</strong> Bug Hood - Lemon, $, available at <a href="https://www.rowsknitwear.com/product-page/bug-hood-lemon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rows Knitwear" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rows Knitwear</a>


<br><br><strong>& Other Stories</strong> Wool Blend Knitted Hood, $, available at <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_gbp/accessories/headwear/beanies/product.wool-blend-knitted-hood-white.1012738001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:& Other Stories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">& Other Stories</a>


<br><br><strong>Shrimps</strong> Pauline Balaclava - Red, $, available at <a href="https://shrimps.com/collections/new-in/products/pauline-balaclava-red" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shrimps" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shrimps</a>


<br><br><strong>Weekday</strong> Lotta Hood, $, available at <a href="https://www.weekday.com/en_gbp/women/accessories/product.lotta-hood-blue.1010585003.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Weekday" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Weekday</a>


<br><br><strong>Arket</strong> Fitted Cashmere Hood, $, available at <a href="https://www.arket.com/en_gbp/women/bags-accessories/product.fitted-cashmere-hood-beige.0908639003.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Arket" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Arket</a>


<br><br><strong>Oliver Bonas</strong> Sage Green & Sparkle Ties Knitted Hood, $, available at <a href="https://www.oliverbonas.com/accessories/sage-green-sparkle-ties-knitted-hood-330918" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oliver Bonas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Oliver Bonas</a>


<br><br><strong>Cecilie Bahnsen</strong> Gaia Ribbed-Knit Balaclava, $, available at <a href="https://www.farfetch.com/uk/shopping/women/cecilie-bahnsen-gaia-ribbed-knit-balaclava-item-17449206.aspx?size=17&storeid=10050" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


<br><br><strong>Deima Knitwear</strong> Hoodie, $, available at <a href="https://deimaknitwear.com/products/ready-to-ship-hoodies" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Deima Knitwear" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Deima Knitwear</a>


<br><br><strong>Miu Miu</strong> Crochet-Wool Hood, $, available at <a href="https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Miu-Miu-Crochet-wool-hood-1445818" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matches Fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Matches Fashion</a>


