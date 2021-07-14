This Scandanavian-style brewer paves the way for booming beer scene near Charlotte

Mount Holly is becoming a hopping place. Traust Brewing Co., has found a new home inside South Main Kitchen and Tavern in the Gaston County town that’s drawing attention from other area breweries, as well.

Traust re-opened the restaurant Wednesday, after buying the spot last week, and will renovate the entire space while working to move its brewhouse operation there over the coming months, the brewery’s Guinevere Bell said.

Craft brews from other Charlotte-area breweries will join Traust’s Scandanavian-style beers in the restaurant’s bar. Starting out on draft will be a Traust lineup of SAGA, VÁLI, HÜMÜLØ and KØLADA, along with selections from Lost Worlds Brewing, Duck-Rabbit and Amor Artis.

Traust plans to elevate the craft beer menu at South Main Kitchen and Tavern, with its own Scandanavian-style brews, as well as others from Charlotte-area breweries.

Guests can expect a revamped menu to grab a bite along with their brews and cocktails, including salads, burgers and sandwiches.

“We’re excited to be Mount Holly’s first brewery and really excited to finally have a home,” she said.

Last week, Traust Brewing Co., closed on the South Main Kitchen and Tavern and began renovations, prepping to bring its brewing operation in over the next few months.

Previous plans to move into Charlotte’s Wesley Heights fell through amid COVID-19, and Midnight Mulligan is now taking over the space at 2215 Thrift Road that Traust had originally eyed. “We’ve been homeless for a while,” Bell said with a laugh.

While pausing to re-evaluate its next move, Traust had moved into the former Thirsty Nomad Brewing space at 4402 Stuart Andrew Blvd. in Charlotte, bringing in a three-barrel brewhouse and fermentors to refine its Scandanavian brews for smaller releases and pop-up events.

The Traust-operated South Main Kitchen and Tavern opened for dinner service at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Now, Traust will join the growing beer scene in Mount Holly, where Old Mecklenburg Brewery has plans to add a third location, Charlotte Business Journal recently reported. Plans for its second location in Cornelius are underway, as well.

Also on its way to Mount Holly is a new brewpub called Firehawk, moving into the former fire station at 309 N. Main St.

Traust Brewing at South Main Kitchen and Tavern

Location: 128 S. Main St., Mt. Holly, NC 28120

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m., closed Monday

Menu

Cuisine: American

Story continues

Instagram: @traustbrewing

Get our newsletter

Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.