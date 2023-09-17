Scandals, spats and infighting: The Mandela family 10 years on from Nelson’s death

Mandela in Cape Town in 2009 - Chris Jackson/Getty

One night in late 1961, when Makaziwe Mandela was seven years old, her father kissed her goodnight in their Soweto home. The next time she saw him, she was 16 and separated from him by a plastic screen on Robben Island.

For 18 of the 27 years that Nelson Mandela was a political prisoner, he was famously held on that arid, windswept island off the coast of Cape Town. Less well-known are the small indignities directed at relatives who tried to visit him or his fellow freedom fighters.

Mandela family members were only allowed on Robben Island once they had a passbook – an identity document that was largely used as a means of control for the black population during apartheid. But passbooks were issued on someone’s 16th birthday, meaning prisoners were prevented from seeing their younger children.

For those children, therefore, huge meaning was imbued in reaching that milestone, so a few weeks after her 16th birthday, Makaziwe (full name Pumla Makaziwe) set off on the long train journey alone from Johannesburg. When she arrived at the docks in Cape Town, she felt a wave of excitement – mostly about giving her father a hug, but also about getting on a boat for the first time.

Makaziwe with her father Nelson Mandela in 2003 - Makaziwe Mandela

‘Of course, they did everything they could to make you feel small; one way was saying black passengers had to sit in the hull as we couldn’t be seen on deck,’ says Makaziwe on a video call from her house in Houghton, Johannesburg. ‘Once we got to the island, I was held on one side and told I couldn’t see Tata until everyone else had finished their visits. This was supposedly so nobody else would know he was there, but it felt like a punishment.’

Hours later, when she was told by her father’s prison guard that it was time, she was also informed that she and Mandela had to communicate in English, not their native Xhosa. Makaziwe was then led into a cubicle with a screen and a telephone. ‘Years of waiting, and all I could do was kiss Tata through a screen with guards watching,’ she says. ‘I was so disappointed.’

That was 1970. Mandela would spend a further 20 years locked in a cell. By the time he was released, Makaziwe was 36, living in the US and working on a PhD in anthropology. ‘I watched him come out on television with everyone else,’ she says. ‘It felt like everything was about to change.’

And for South Africa, it did – but what about Mandela’s children? For Makaziwe, daughter of Mandela and his first wife Evelyn Ntoko Mase, whom he divorced in 1958, her father would remain a distant, complicated figure, revered by the wider world as a saint while remaining a source of private pain.

‘When I was growing up I was angry and bitter towards my dad,’ says Makaziwe, who has published a book, Mandela: In Honor of an Extraordinary Life, to mark the 10th anniversary of his death. ‘I didn’t see why you’d have children and then choose a life that took you away from them. It was only later that I understood sacrifices have to be made, and that if he and other men hadn’t sacrificed, we wouldn’t be where we are.’

The Mandela children were no doubt badly affected by their father’s long imprisonment. Mandela himself also acknowledged that the separation from his first wife was ‘traumatic’ for them. ‘All of the children were wounded by [it],’ he wrote in his 1994 autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom. His life as a freedom fighter left ‘little room for family. That has always been my greatest regret.’

Mandela with his extended family at granddaughter Nandi’s wedding in 2008 - Makaziwe Mandela

The tragedy is that Mandela would likely have been a doting dad had circumstances been different. Evelyn once told her granddaughter Nandi that Nelson would often come home from work in the 1940s and bathe his children and put them to bed, unlike many other men of his generation.

But after he was imprisoned, the years of separation took their toll – and today, the family is perhaps better known for in-fighting and scandals than anything else.

Mandela had two families with his three wives. Evelyn gave birth to four children, three of whom died tragically: a girl who died in infancy, also called Makaziwe, and two boys, Thembi and Makgatho, who died in later life. His second wife, Winnie Madikizela, had daughters Zenani and Zindzi before his 1962 arrest. He and Winnie divorced in 1996 and two years later, on his 80th birthday, he married Graça Machel, a Mozambican politician and humanitarian.

The apartheid government banned his children from attending any one school for more than three months, stating that they were a dangerous influence as the offspring of a terrorist. So their mothers took the difficult decision to send them to boarding school in Eswatini (then Swaziland).

Mandela with Winnie on the day of his release - AFP

Nandi tells me that the siblings would cross the border alone on foot through a game park with wild animals, as white police wouldn’t allow them to pass official checkpoints. ‘That walk – and the fear they must have felt – left an emotional scar,’ she says. ‘They never talked about it because of the deep hurt.’

Their finances were also often dire. After Mandela was imprisoned there was very little money for either family. It has been reported that Evelyn and her children believed Winnie was being given money by her husband for all five of his offspring, but was refusing to pass it on. Winnie later said she was struggling to support her own daughters, but neither commented directly on the allegations. Still, this confusion no doubt sowed early seeds of distrust between the two families.

‘All the children of freedom fighters suffered a lot,’ says Makaziwe. ‘But I know that the female children managed what happened in the [apartheid] struggle better than the male children. Some of that was because we’d such strong women role models at home.’

It’s true that both Mandela’s sons’ lives were mired in tragedy, and perhaps some of this self-combustion came from the pressure of following in their father’s large footsteps. Mandela doted on Thembi before his arrest and saw him as the future of the family. But the two became estranged when Mandela left Evelyn and married Winnie, and Thembi refused to visit his father in prison. When Thembi died in a car accident aged 24 in 1969, Mandela repeatedly asked his prison guards if he could attend his son’s funeral but his requests were refused.

Mandela's first wife Evelyn - Media24/Gallo Images

His other son, Makgatho, lived to see his release, but seemed bitterly disappointed by the reality of a free Mandela. ‘Tata was a father who was there but not there physically,’ he once wrote. ‘Even when I was born he was only there for a brief moment. We’d expected that after he was free we could at least spend time with him, but his plate was always full.’

Makgatho, a lawyer, struggled with alcoholism; he and his father clashed over this and his stalled career. In 2005, he died of an Aids-related illness, aged 54. Makaziwe tells me that, for years after his death, Mandela would leave the table if anyone mentioned his second son’s name. In public, though, Mandela spoke about his son’s HIV diagnosis in a worthy attempt to reduce stigma around the disease, but according to his granddaughter Ndileka, this went against the wishes of his family.

While Mandela was renowned for his empathy and his listening skills in his public life, at home it has been said that he would play his children off against each other, sometimes baiting Makgatho with Makaziwe’s academic success. ‘He believed so much in education and because I had a PhD it raised me to a certain level,’ says Makaziwe. ‘Makgatho would complain that he told me all his secrets, and Tata would reply that it was because I was educated. Then, I’d have to soothe my brother by saying, “He’s just doing this to make you angry so you go and study.”’

At a rally in Soweto in 1990 - Georges De Keerle/Getty

Nandi attributes some of this behaviour to the brutality of Mandela’s life in prison – he became a distant figure to her for years after his release. ‘My grandfather tried not to show much emotion,’ she says. ‘Over 27 years, he had to learn how to mask his feelings – it’s difficult to unlearn that.’

Makaziwe, however, points out that Mandela related differently to his sons than his daughters.

‘No matter how much we want to think of Tata as a modern man, he was never a modern man; he remained steeped in tradition, customs and values,’ she says. ‘He accepted me as a girl, but if he could, he would have taken whatever I had and given it to Makgatho. But I was the one who was stubborn and determined.’

Mandela’s two youngest daughters, both born to Winnie, also had successful careers, and went on to work at a high level for the South African government. Zindzi died in 2020 after testing positive for Covid, which means Mandela’s only other living child is Zenani, who is 64 and serving as ambassador to South Korea.

As the family comes together in December to mark the 10th anniversary of Mandela’s death, many of the 17 grandchildren will be present, although some of them have attracted controversy. In 2015, the eldest of Makgatho’s four sons, Mandla, was convicted of assaulting a motorist. Two years earlier, Makaziwe, along with other family members, had brought a court case against Mandla for secretly moving the graves of three of her dead siblings.

Last year, Makgatho’s second son Ndaba spoke out against his aunt, telling a news outlet that he had previously opened a case against Makaziwe at a police station, alleging she was selling goods taken from the Mandela residence. ‘Most of the stuff that she’s auctioning off is actually stolen from our house, from my grandmother’s house,’ he said at the time. ‘It is not her property.’ He added, however, that nothing had come of the case.

Makaziwe photographed at home in Johannesburg - Ilan Godfrey

Today, Makaziwe’s response is terse: ‘Ndaba is a grandchild, he cannot dictate to me what should happen with Tata’s property. Tata’s property, which is left unattended in a house that cannot be locked, is being vandalised – I had to take it and put it in a safe place.’

Meanwhile Mbuso Mandela, Makgatho’s third son, has had various publicised brushes with the law. In 2017, he spent 10 days in jail after being arrested for failing to pay child maintenance, and last year he was arrested on suspicion of possessing an unlicensed firearm. In 2015, he was charged with raping a 15-year-old girl in a restaurant toilet in Johannesburg – he denied this and the charges were later dropped.

‘Tata used to complain to me a lot about the grandchildren,’ says Makaziwe. ‘Saying they were not living up to being Mandelas, but I would say, “They didn’t have a role model, you weren’t there, if you want them to be whatever you define as a Mandela, you have to teach them.” But life did not give him the space to be really involved in their activities.’

Yet many of Mandela’s grandchildren have the sort of happy memories of him that his own children were denied. Tukwini, Makaziwe’s eldest daughter, tells me about the moment Mandela tasted Jelly Babies for the first time. Nandi, meanwhile, recalls how, each year, they’d all come together for five days in the family house in Qunu in the Eastern Cape for his birthday.

Amid the clamour of lots of children, Mandela would sit there with a smile on his face. ‘He loved those moments,’ says Nandi. ‘He was deprived of the sound of children for the entire time he was in prison and the more noise we made, the more he would laugh.’

Nelson and Winnie’s wedding in 1958 - Gallo

Today, all of them remain preoccupied by his legacy. Nandi, a theatre producer, has been working on a musical, Mandela, which opened last year at the Young Vic, and which she hopes to take around the world. Ndaba has written a book about Mandela and now Makaziwe has done the same. Tellingly, even though they continue to focus their lives around Mandela’s extraordinary story, many of them are stepping back from the political party that he once led.

Mandela started attending ANC meetings in 1942 and became president of the party in 1991. But Makaziwe is among his descendants who no longer believe in the direction it is taking.

‘I’ll be brutally honest, I’d not like the ANC to win,’ Makaziwe says when I ask her about South Africa’s 2024 elections. ‘South Africa needs serious change. Not a violent revolution but we cannot continue with social and economic divisions where the rich white become richer and the poor black become poorer – that situation isn’t sustainable, and the ANC cannot self-correct.’

Tukwini agrees: ‘My grandfather once said that if the ANC does to you what the apartheid government did to black people, don’t vote for them. He fought for us to determine our future and perhaps that doesn’t lie with the ANC.’

As for the wider family, Makaziwe says they now meet rarely, and Tukwini is vague about how often she sees her cousins. ‘Families like ours don’t get along all the time,’ she says. ‘The Mandelas grew up differently; we have disagreements. And our version of disagreements sells newspapers. But we all live in Johannesburg, we see each other.’

Nandi believes they have all suffered because the wider world sees their grandfather as ‘more of an angel than a man’ and expects them to be equally infallible. But, she adds, they do still celebrate big birthdays together, or the arrival of a new child.

Nelson with Makgatho in 2000 - Gallo Images/Foto24

The Mandela name also inevitably opens doors. The family is active in more than a hundred trading companies. As well as her musical, Nandi talks about her social housing plans. Tukwini tells me about plans to uplift the South African textile industry. Makaziwe is working on a number of these projects alongside her daughter, although her recent focus has been on the book.

The large-scale coffee-table design of Mandela: In Honor of an Extraordinary Life is quite an achievement. It features hundreds of previously unseen pictures of Mandela, but it is the text that is particularly fascinating, with details about his childhood, his marriages and his daily habits.

Throughout, Makaziwe has painted a portrait of the father he could have been had the situation been different. ‘I wanted to show the human side, the man, not the statesman,’ she says. ‘He was a human being with human flaws. He sacrificed his life, but he set himself a noble goal.’

Arguably, his family also sacrificed a lot. In the months before his death, Ndileka, his eldest grandchild, referred to him as the person who held them all together: ‘I shudder to think what will happen when that glue is no longer there.’ But did that glue stop working on the day of his arrest in 1962? Mandela’s contribution to society cannot be overstated, but the price for it was paid by every Mandela – and many are still paying it today.

‘I learned from Tata that being a parent has little to do with giving birth,’ says Makaziwe. ‘You experience motherhood or fatherhood by being with your children and by learning from them. Our children are the great teachers of life. But my dad wasn’t there for any of it.’

Mandela: In Honor of an Extraordinary Life, by Dr Makaziwe Mandela, is published on 26 September (Rizzoli, £57.50). Pre-order at books.telegraph.co.uk

