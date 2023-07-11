The scandal-prone BBC has been here before – and learnt nothing

The corporation has been rocked by sex scandal allegations against a prominent presenter - Stefan Rousseau

The BBC seems to have a positive genius for making bad situations worse. When a scandal engulfs New Broadcasting House – something which seems to happen with monotonous regularity these days – the organisation unhesitatingly manages to pick the wrong option. Its labyrinthine management structure, its reams of protocols and personnel mechanisms: none of these expensive and bureaucratic structures seem able to act sure-footedly to protect the institution; instead, we are presented with bumbling and floundering. Why can’t they get it right?

Consider what we know so far: a worried mother contacted the BBC on May 19 alleging that a presenter had been paying money to her teenager in exchange for indecent pictures. A lot of money, she said, tens of thousands of pounds; money which had enabled her teenager to indulge in a crack cocaine habit. Naturally enough she wanted the Corporation to do something. She didn’t immediately opt for the publicity route – which I think is to her credit – she wanted the presenter’s employers to sort it out. So what happened? Nothing much, it seems.

For the next few weeks, to her dismay, this same presenter was appearing on her TV. And we can all understand, I think, why that would have maddened her. There is no human instinct stronger than a mother’s to protect her child and it must’ve seemed to her that the BBC was behaving with an indifference verging on arrogance. The BBC says it launched an investigation at this time, headed by a cybersecurity expert. But it went nowhere; the BBC claim their attempts to contact the mother went unanswered and she claims she was given a wrong number.

As the BBC said in a statement: “We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them. That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.

“If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact, that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop.”

To make matters even murkier, the teenager’s lawyer has described the allegations as “rubbish”. But whatever the truth, the mother ended up telling her story to a newspaper, The Sun, to apply some pressure. Which is why the BBC is now sinking into another lurid crisis – one that, handled differently, might have been considerably less damaging.

Consider an alternative. Suppose, back in May, when the Corporation first learnt of this accusation, it had immediately suspended the presenter in question – something that only happened over the weekend – and launched a thorough investigation. Suppose that inquiry had discovered the accusation to have substance (which, in fairness, is something currently have no evidence for) what, then, could the BBC have done? Probably to put the presenter on indefinite suspension and, depending on what had been discovered, to have contacted the police.

OK, granted, it wouldn’t have been wonderful for the BBC, nor the individual involved, but what it would have displayed would have been decisive action, clear-thinking and a determination to put the public interest first. This is the heart of the matter. Too often over the past three decades, when allegations of scandalous behaviours by BBC people have been made the organisation’s first instinct is to prevent reputational damage. That was the worst aspect of the Martin Bashir scandal; not that Bashir was a wickedly manipulative and wholly unscrupulous journalist (which he was) but the way that the BBC top brass closed ranks to cover-up a calamitous departure from all its high-flown notions of ethical journalism.

BBC director-general Tim Davie - Jacob King

The well-worn observation that “the cover-up is worse than the crime” is a cliché because it so often turns out to be true. Few of us, I think, believe that the BBC, or any other of our great institutions, is staffed by saints; we know in our hearts that, despite their celebrity, they are human beings like the rest of us. Their celebrity gives them privileges but it also brings unusual temptation their way; inevitably some of them succumb and then the fall from grace becomes a public spectacle. We get this. But a decisive and prompt response at least mitigates some of the damage. Dithering, which is what the BBC has done, worsens everything.

The delay has also caused pain to other BBC people. The Twittersphere has been awash all weekend with the names of BBC presenters as everyone asked “Who is it?”. You can understand their anger and chagrin – until the name is officially known, they’ll all be under suspicion. Of course, that’s not quite the full picture – any BBC presenter who pops-up on your screen today is in the clear – but pity the poor soul who is on holiday or ill. Until the name comes out they’ll be tainted.

There have been BBC apologists over the past few days who have tried to exonerate the Corporation by saying that when an allegation is made against a high-profile presenter it is duty-bound to act cautiously. That is because, it is argued, so many wild and unjustified accusations flood-in all the time. Natural justice, it is argued, means individuals must get a fair hearing. But the rules of the game have changed in recent years and the BBC has played its part in changing them.

BBC journalist Martin Bashir - MSNBC

How many politicians’ careers have ended on the mere suspicion of wrongdoing? Accusations of bullying or sexual misconduct against prominent individuals are frequently headlined by BBC News. There are no special set of rules for BBC presenters: those who live by retailing scandal must expect sometimes to die by it.

And what of the long-term consequences of this, still rapidly unfolding, affair? The BBC’s senior management, Director-General Tim Davie included, are once again looking flat-footed and indecisive; political enemies of the BBC will certainly be able to use this affair to further weaken the corporation.

But perhaps the deeper and more serious fallout will involve the BBC’s reputation as a trustworthy organisation. Every serious scandal which comes along – the Martin Bashir affair, the loathsome predatory behaviour of Jimmy Savile – leaves institutional scar tissue. People remember and trust ebbs a little bit more. On top of them come the everyday problems – like Gary Lineker’s stupid tweets – and they too chip away at credibility.

In the long-run no organisation can withstand this kind of thing indefinitely. At some point, the temple walls will come crashing down and, when they do, the BBC will have only itself to blame.