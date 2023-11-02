Scandal-dogged George Santos escapes GOP bid to have him expelled from House

Embattled US congressman George Santos has escaped a bid by members of his own party to have him expelled from the House of Representatives.

Mr Santos’ fellow GOP lawmakers in the New York delegation have argued his past lies and embellishments about his personal history make him unfit for office.

The resolution needed a two-thirds majority to succeed, but fell well short.

The resolution to expel Mr Santos was issued last Thursday by Republican lawmaker Anthony D’Esposito has issued a resolution to expel George Santos from the House of Representatives.

Presenting his request to the House Mr D’Esposito highlighted Mr Santos’s “history of misrepresenting his and his family’s connections to major events, including the Holocaust, 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the Pulse nightclub shooting”.

Embattled US congressman George Santos (AP)

He also listed Mr Santos’ indictment as one of the motives for his expulsion from the House. “As a result of these actions, George Santos is not fit to serve his constituents as a United States representative,” Mr D’Esposito said.

The following day, Friay October 27, Mr Santos pleaded not guilty to 10 new felony charges in a superseding indictment on Friday.

Ahead of the vote on Wednesday Mr Santos said the rush by his colleagues to expel him before his criminal case is concluded was unfair, and would deny him his constitutional right to due process.

“The loss of the presumption of innocence establishes a dangerous precedent that threatens the very foundation of our legal system, and we risk losing the trust that the American people placed in us by passing judgement without due process,” he said, according to ABC News.

“If we work together, we can protect the integrity of our system and the rights of all citizens.”

He added: “I’m fighting tooth and nail to clear my name in front of the entire world, Mr. Speaker. It hasn’t been easy, but I’m fighting by God’s grace.”