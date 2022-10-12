‘They scan your eyeballs just to get on set!’ Charlie Vickers on The Rings of Power

Sian Cain
·8 min read
<span>Photograph: AP</span>
Photograph: AP

It’s a curious development of the internet age that, when someone becomes very famous very quickly – as Charlie Vickers has – gossip websites rush to gather banal facts about them: where you are born, who you are dating, even how tall you are. And if you’re an actor in one of the biggest shows (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), playing a lead role (the mysterious Halbrand) while daring to have no social media accounts – as Charlie Vickers has – those sites just start guessing. If you believe everything you read online, Vickers is a 33-year-old British actor who came out of nowhere. “Who is this dark-eyed golden boy?” one website recently asked.

“Oh God,” the dark-eyed golden boy groans. Well, he’s not from Britain, for starters: Vickers is Australian, born in the Melbourne beach suburb of St Kilda in 1992. He grew up in Geelong, where his family moved when he was eight. “But in England they have no idea where Geelong is,” he says, sitting in a London apartment. “So I say Melbourne.”

The one thing the gossip sites got right is that Vickers did sort of come out of nowhere, being cast in Amazon’s billion-dollar Lord of the Rings show with very few credits to his name. He plays one of the most intriguing roles: Halbrand, a gruff human who, by the forces of fate, is pushed into the life of the elven warrior Galadriel (Morfydd Clark). Halbrand carries a pendant that eventually identifies him as the rightful king of the Southlands; whether or not he truly is, or simply came by the pendant, remains to be seen. If he is king of the Southlands, he is also the last: the region was destroyed by a volcanic explosion in last week’s episode, turning it into what we know to be the evil land of Mordor. We last saw Halbrand steaming off on a horse, Galadriel by his side, to get help from the elves ahead of Friday’s much-anticipated finale.

Related: Now we’re Tolkien! After six glacial hours, The Rings of Power is finally worth watching

Vickers’ love for JRR Tolkien was not first fostered in his books, or Peter Jackson’s films, but the PlayStation game for the second movie, The Two Towers; an oddly satisfying hack-and-slash game that was released when Vickers was 10. “It was so good!” he says. “I would spend hours playing it. I didn’t even own it – my brother and I would go to Blockbuster and rent it every week. By the end, we definitely could have just bought it.”

Vickers never thought he would be an actor, despite persistent encouragement from school drama teachers. Instead, he did an arts degree at RMIT University in Melbourne and indulged in some amateur theatre, until he heard that London’s Central School of Speech and Drama was holding auditions in Sydney. “I never really believed acting was something I could do until I got into Central,” he says. “It’s the only audition I did, because I never had the courage for anything else – I feared rejection that much. I didn’t even tell anyone I was doing it, apart from my mum, because I was afraid I’d have to say I didn’t get in, which is just crazy. But I did and it altered my life.”

Relocating to London so early means Vickers has had a different career to most young Australian actors, who often spend time on local soaps or ABC dramas before being whisked off to Hollywood to do good accents and look handsome. When Vickers graduated in 2018, he immediately landed a part in Medici, a Renaissance drama that starred Sean Bean, Brian Cox and Dustin Hoffman. Vickers played Guglielmo de Pazzi, the boyish, romantic nephew of Bean’s character. “I was acting with legends when I couldn’t tell the back of the camera from the front,” he says.

Not long after, Vickers auditioned for The Rings of Power. It was so secretive that he had “no idea” who he was even auditioning to play; months later, reading the scripts, he realised it was Elrond, played by Robert Aramayo. “They must have decided they wanted to go in a different direction, but still wanted me. So I did a few more auditions and eventually figured out I was playing a human, but I didn’t know anything beyond that.”

It wasn’t until Vickers walked on set, in New Zealand in 2019, that he was told about Halbrand. That must have been very weird, I say. “Yes, but I was like: ‘if I have an opportunity to be part of this I’m just gonna take it, even if it requires blind faith.’” What if he’d turned up to find he had three lines? “I would have been an extra just to be a part of it,” he says. “There’s not many worlds that most actors would blindly throw themselves into, but Tolkien is one of them.”

While Galadriel and Elrond are familiar names, Halbrand is a new creation. Vickers did as much research as possible to shape him: “I read The Silmarillion a few times, Unfinished Tales, The History of Middle-earth series and then you have The Hobbit and the trilogy, of course … What I found really useful were Tolkien’s letters – there are hundreds of them and there’s so much of his opinion of his world in them. Because Halbrand is an original character, you have to live and breathe Tolkien to get it right.”

Morfydd Clark and Charlie Vickers on the set of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Morfydd Clark (centre) and Charlie Vickers (right) on the set of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Photograph: AP

As part of Halbrand’s opening scene – evading a sea beast on a ramshackle raft – Vickers had to learn how to free-dive, which was unexpectedly rewarding. “I’ve grappled with anxiety my whole life,” he says. “Before this, when I started to feel anxious, I’d just grit my teeth. At free-diving sessions every week, I felt overwhelming anxiety because of how physically challenging it can be. But the only way to do it is relax, because you can’t do it if your heart rate is going up – it uses up too much oxygen.” To start with, he could only stay under water for 30 seconds; by the end, it was more than four minutes. “It became very meditative for me,” he says. “The personal growth has been really profound.”

Now The Rings of Power is out, Vickers has been able to take stock of his new fame, which has been “pretty overwhelming” he admits. “There have been amazing positives and amazing negatives.” One negative was the vitriol of racists who “review-bombed” The Rings of Power to share their displeasure over the show’s casting, noticeably more diverse in both race and gender than Jackson’s films two decades ago.

Related: Lord of the Rings stars speak out against racist ‘threats, harassment and abuse’

In a rare example of proactive solidarity, the cast collectively issued a firm statement addressing the “threats, harassment and abuse” directed at actors including Sophia Nomvete, who pays the dwarven princess Disa, and Ismael Cruz Córdova, who plays the elf Arondir. “Our world has never been all white, fantasy has never been all white, Middle-earth is not all white,” the statement read. “Bipoc [Black, Indigenous and people of colour] belong in Middle-earth and they are here to stay.”

“We anticipated that this would happen, and as a cast, we had really long, important discussions about the best way to support people,” says Vickers. “The racism is incomprehensible. Chatting to cast members who have gone through it, the burden they have to carry, that really hit home for me. Whatever you believe about Tolkien’s beliefs around diversity, inclusivity and representation, you can’t deny people the ability to exist. That’s horrific.”

The cast have a WhatsApp group, allowing them to share the joys and burdens of their new fame. “It’s nice knowing that we’re all going through it together,” Vickers says. It is a unique experience that not many actors will ever have, I say: being in something that is watched by so many – 25 million people in the first 24 hours, if Amazon’s numbers are to be believed.

“Yes, which brings with it a whole host of challenges,” he says. “But it’s a real honour.”

Vickers can’t say much about the next instalment of The Rings of Power, except to confirm that there is one. He’ll next appear in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, a miniseries adapted from the Australian novel that he recently finished filming in the outback, an experience he speaks about with noticeable happiness.

“It was amazing after being in studios for so long doing Lord of the Rings,” he says. “Being able to just drive on set – compare that to Lord of the Rings, when they scan your eyeballs just to get in! Now that was really refreshing.”

  • The last episode of season one of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will stream on Prime Video on Friday.

Latest Stories

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • World Junior Hockey Championship on thin ice over Hockey Canada scandal

    There's growing concern the International Ice Hockey Federation's World Junior Championship set for Halifax and Moncton later this year could be on thin ice. Hockey Canada, the sport's national governing body, is under pressure to make leadership changes amid its handling of sexual abuse allegations. Hockey Canada plays a major role in organizing the world juniors. In a joint statement from Halifax Mayor Mike Savage and Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold on Friday, the mayors said while they're excited f

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo