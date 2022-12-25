Scam complaints from Revolut users more than double since 2020

Scam

Scam complaints from Revolut users have more than doubled since 2020, as victims warn against prioritising convenience over security.

Complaints made to the Financial Ombudsman of “authorised” scams on the platform, when a person is tricked into sending money to a fraudster, have gone from 242 to 516 in just two years.

This compares with Monzo, which had 274 new complaints to the ombudsman so far in this financial year, or Starling, which had 193 in the same period.

Separately, Revolut suffered a data breach of tens of thousands of customers’ personal data in Sept 2022 following a cyber attack.

Tara, who lost £2,000 in an authorised push payment (APP) scam over the app, told The Telegraph: "All along, I should have just trusted a larger, more well-known institution, which just wouldn't have data breaches of this scale.

“I prioritised convenience and I should have prioritised security."

Fraudsters tricking people into moving money

Revolut, which is an Financial Conduct Authority authorised institution, offers bank accounts, debit cards, fee-free currency exchange, stock trading, cryptocurrency exchange and peer-to-peer payments on its app.

A recent fund-raising valued the company at £24 billion, making it worth more than NatWest and transforming it into Britain's most valuable fintech firm of all time.

However, the digital banking upstart has not been granted a banking licence in the UK, despite its last application being in Jan 2021.

Additionally, in recent months, the company has faced setbacks after losing its money laundering reporting officer, chief risk officer and data protection officer in the UK.

In the last six months in Britain, Revolut has seen fraud attempts on its customers nearly triple. However, due to new interventions including more targeted and sophisticated warnings, there has been a 24 per cent decrease in customers falling victim to these attacks.

Aaron Elliott-Gross, head of fraud and financial crime at Revolut, told The Telegraph: "The number of times that we've seen some of our customers exposed to these types of frauds and scams has definitely been increasing over the last year or two.

"Fraudsters and scammers are really good at taking current events and current affairs and turning it to their advantage and trying to trick people essentially into moving money that they really shouldn't be. For example, we saw a large increase in fraud and scams related to Covid.

"There is no situation where the bank is going to call you and say ‘there's something happening internally that means you need to move your money to another account’, it won't happen.”

He added: "There's no difference in terms of data security, data privacy or anything like that, between Revolut or a traditional financial institution.”

To combat the fraudsters, Revolut has recently introduced increased security checks on the platform, including notifying users with multiple full-page pop-up warnings before they make the transactions.

"The warnings - the interventions - are generally better than industry," said Mr Elliott-Gross, adding that the new "more sophisticated warnings" have resulted in consumers making the right decision "over 95 per cent of the time".

However, the people who have fallen victim to scams disagree, arguing they were not warned enough in the process.

Tara added: "Revolut should be empowering their consumers more. Especially if you compare it to their competition or like the market with other challenger banks like Monzo.

"They should be verifying large or first-time transactions with more than just two-factor authentication."

Another victim, Emma, who lost £19,500 in a similar APP scam, told The Telegraph: "I have been saving up for as long as I can remember to pay off my student loan and build up a secure savings account which would allow me to put a deposit down for my first home.

"It was an incredibly emotional and traumatising experience, where I was not only left feeling emotionally vulnerable but also massively set me back financially.

"I have always been incredibly careful with money and I was proud of how much I have saved over the years and was on a steady path to start paying off my loan.”

Since March 2022, Revolut has more than 18 million customers around the world and processes more than 150 million transactions a month.

A Revolut spokesman said: "Revolut is an authorised financial institution in the UK. Our authorisation status offers no less protection or support to our customers who have been a victim of fraud when compared to a bank."

Pat Hurley, the ombudsman director at the Financial Ombudsman Service, told The Telegraph: “Unfortunately, the Financial Ombudsman Service currently receives almost 200 ‘authorised’ scam complaints a week.

“Impersonation scams, goods bought online but not received and investment scams make up the majority of our ‘authorised’ scams caseload.

“It’s more important than ever, as the cost of living bites, that people are on their guard and that banks treat victims fairly. If consumers feel they have not been treated fairly by their provider, they should contact our service and we will see whether we can help.”