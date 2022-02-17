Scam alert: Imposters are scamming KY utility customers with bogus shut off notices

Scammers posing as employees of power companies are trying to bilk customers out of money, the Better Business Bureau of Central and Eastern Kentucky warned Thursday.

Recently, a Scott County resident received a phone call from someone posing as a representative from Kentucky Utilities. The representative told the person they needed to pay $300 by phone to keep their power on. Unfortunately, the person paid the $300, the BBB reported.

The BBB has received multiple calls about the scam, said Heather Clary, the BBB’s director of communications.

“We’ve heard from several central Kentucky residents in the past week reporting phone messages stating it is from Kentucky Utilities and the customer’s power is about to be shut off for non-payment,” said Clary.

The scammers are sophisticated, she said.

“When customers return the call, the greeting sounds exactly like the greeting that plays when calling the legitimate KU phone number. The customer is then urged to pay immediately by phone to avoid cut off,” Clary said.

Other callers have said they knew they were up-to-date on payments and recognized that it was a scam.

“Kentucky Utilities and other energy providers have confirmed that this is not how they deal with customers,” said Clary. “Many opportunities are offered to assist customers if a shutoff for non-payment is a concern.”

The BBB said the scam is targeting both commercial and residential customers. The scammers are using multiple legitimate utility company names, Clary said.

BBB advises anyone who is concerned about a call claiming non-payment of a utility bill should contact the company at the number listed on the billing statement, not the number left on a phone message.

People can also report the scam at the BBB’s web site at www.bbb.org/scamtracker