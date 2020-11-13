Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi cast as lead in Pen Studios' project Ravan Leela

Pen Studios have announced their next Ravan Leela starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. Gandhi most recently played the lead in the critically acclaimed SonyLIV series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Ravan Leela is helmed by Hardik Gajjar films and written by Shreyes Anil Lowlekar.

Check out the announcement here

#RavanLeela starring Pratik Gandhi in a never-seen-before dramatic entertainer. Directed by Hardik Gajjar. Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) Produced by Hardik Gajjar Films in association with Backbencher Pictures. Film to release soon in 2020. pic.twitter.com/C2AV7J3M8K " PEN INDIA LTD. (@PenMovies) November 13, 2020

Producer Jayantilal Gada shares, "The film has a very unusual take and it has turned out extremely well. It's a strong content-driven film with melodious music and very good performances, which has always been the focus of Pen Studios. We are extremely excited about the outcome."

Gajjar says he's attempted a new way of storytelling with the film, touted to be a "dramatic entertainer," and hopes audiences like it.

While no specific release date has been unveiled, Ravan Leela is slated to debut sometime this year.

(Also read on Firstpost: Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi on playing Harshad Mehta and transitioning from regional to national fame)

Pen Studios has earlier produced films like Kahaani, Helicopter Eela, Namaste England and The Accidental Prime Minister, among others.

From being a major player in the regional space, Scam 1992 catapulted Gandhi to the national stage. Gandhi starred in the National Award-winning Gujarati film Wrong Side Raju in 2016.

