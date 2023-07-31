What Is a Scalp Detox—and Why Experts Say You Should Be Doing One

Your scalp has never felt so fresh.

Anastassiya Bezhekeneva/Getty Images

If you notice you have a bit of dirt on your hands, you’ll head to the sink and scrub up, and if your shirt has a stain you’ll break out the remover. But what we don't see often ends up inadvertently neglected, and our scalps absolutely fall into that camp.

The thing is, our scalps are a harboring ground for layers of dry shampoo and styling products, dirt, dead skin cells, and oil buildup. Not only does this feel uncomfortable, but it can actually impact hair health and quality. Scalp detoxing goes a step beyond a routine shampoo to give your scalp a fresh start.

What Is a Scalp Detox?

Scalp detoxing is the process of deep cleaning your scalp in order to remove product buildup, impurities, dead skin cells, oil, and dirt. All the above can clog pores, make your scalp itchy, cause irritation, scalp acne, and potentially reduce hair growth. Scalp detoxing is achieved through chemical exfoliation (AHAs or enzymes) and/or manual exfoliation via brushing, scrubbing, and physical exfoliators like salt.

“The biggest benefit to scalp detoxing is getting a clean scalp free of buildup, providing a healthy environment for our hair follicles to produce the best hair,” says hairstylist Leona Dondi, founder of scalp care brand Uzima. “Additionally, detoxing the scalp can help balance oil production and resolve dry flaky scalp issues.”

An additional benefit—and one we shouldn’t take for granted—is just how good a scalp massage feels. Part of the process is enjoying a nice, long massage to break up buildup. This also promotes blood flow, which can potentially foster hair growth. On that note, scalp detoxing is something you can DIY at home or have professionally done by salons who offer this treatment.

Who Should Get a Scalp Detox

So, is a scalp detox something everyone should do? According to the hairstylists we spoke to, the answer is a resounding yeah.

“Anyone who uses any kind of hair product can benefit from a semi-frequent scalp detox,” says Gerard Caruso, celebrity hairstylist and creative director of education for milk_shake. “It’s especially recommended if you are very active or have a naturally oily scalp. And if you use a lot of styling products on a regular basis, you will want to detox more frequently.”

Story continues

It’s also super helpful for those who only wash their hair once every three to five days, since they tend to accumulate more buildup over time.

How Often Should You Do Scalp Detoxes?

Caruso recommends incorporating a scalp detox into your routine once every two to three weeks. Those who don’t use many products, wash frequently, or don’t sweat much can pull back to about once a month.

“If your scalp is dry, add a hot oil treatment before shampooing once a month,” advises celebrity stylist Kenna Kunijo. “If scalp detoxes are done too much, you can cause dryness or irritation.”

How to Detox Your Scalp At Home

Your scalp is tingling, isn’t it? Here’s how to indulge in a thorough scalp detoxing.

Dampen Hair: Start by lightly dampening your hair and scalp with lukewarm water. Apply a Detoxing Product: Reach for a chemical or physical scalp exfoliator and apply liberally. Try Philip B Peppermint Avocado Scalp Scrub ($80; Dermstore) for a minty treat that foams beautifully to touch every inch of your scalp. Kunijo also loves Davines Anti-Dandruff Gel ($36; Amazon). The INKEY List Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Scrub ($15; Sephora) is another great budget pick. Massage: “Gently massage the scalp and hair, working in a circular motion,” Carusa says. You can use your fingers or a silicone scalp massaging tool, like Pacifica Clarifying Scalp Massage Brush ($9; Ulta). Wait: Allow the product to set for 10 to 15 minutes so it can work more of its magic. You can wear a cap to trap steam and moisture, which can help further break down buildup. Massage & Rinse: Spend another five minutes massaging your scalp, then thoroughly rinse your hair. Shampoo & Condition: Finish by shampooing the scalp and top half of your hair, and conditioning from the mid-shaft to ends.



For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.