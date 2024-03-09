Scales looking to move past Hearts defeat

Liam Scales insists Celtic have a "fresh mindset" after their disappointment of defeat at Tynecastle last weekend.

Brendan Rodgers' side have the chance to bounce back when they continue their defence of the Scottish Cup at home to Livingston on Sunday.

"We're looking forward to it," Scales said. "Hopefully we can put in a good performance and we can take us to the semi-final.

"This is the business end of the season. These games come up. We've had a good week working on our game and we're confident going into it. We want to progress to the next round.

"It was a disappointing result, things didn't go our way. It was sort of taken out of our hands but it's different competition this week so we have a fresh mindset going into it.