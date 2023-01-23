SCALES to Debut Its Offshore Country Club Collection at the 2023 PGA Show January 25-27 in Orlando, Florida

SCALES Offshore Country Club

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brand will highlight its bold, ocean-inspired style of game-ready apparel and accessories for men and women. Products like the Offshore Core Polos feature UV 50+ fabric with moisture-wicking 4-way stretch, allowing free movement through an entire swing while providing all-day sun protection. Meanwhile, vibrant prints like Trippy Fish and Palm City turn heads from the clubhouse to the 18th hole and beyond.

SCALES will also be displaying limited edition premium golf bags. Inspired by the most sought-after game fish in the world, the SCALES Tropical Marlin Golf Bags feature professional-grade construction and details for the serious golfer. Each bag is constructed with abrasion and water-resistant lightweight tour-grade material, designed for those who play the game in any weather. They also feature plenty of organization with extra pockets for apparel, balls, towels, range finders and other tools of the trade, as well as ergonomically friendly carry handles and straps. Finally, each exclusive bag is styled with premium embroidered SCALES logos and razor-sharp ocean-inspired appliqués.

The PGA Show, now in its 70th year, in partnership with PGA of America, is the game's largest and longest-running business event. It's an opportunity for PGA Professionals, course and pro shop owners, tournament directors and organizers, industry executives, professionals, and retailers to test new products, participate in workshops, and network to further growth for the sport and business of golf.

About SCALES: Founded in 2008, SCALES was born from a passion for the sea and endless pursuit of adventure. SCALES develops and produces stylish, sustainable and functional apparel with an emphasis on ocean-inspired designs for men, women and kids for a variety of outdoor activities. Rooted in fishing, the SCALES PRO Performance line offers the ultimate in style, comfort, and protection both on and off the water. In 2021, SCALES launched its SCALES Offshore Country Club collection, which offers purpose-built apparel for the golf course, the boat and every happy hour in between.

Contact Information:

Matt Williams

mwilliams@scalesgear.com

(954)895-7867



