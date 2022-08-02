ScaleFlux Now Shipping Portfolio of Next-Generation SSDs to First Customers

ScaleFlux

Initial 3000-series customers agree, “The easiest way to cope with data growth is by deploying SSDs with computational storage technology.”

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScaleFlux, Inc. , the leader in deploying SSDs with Computational Storage at scale, today announced the general availability of its 3000-series suite of products based on its new System-on-Chip (SoC) Storage Processor, the ScaleFlux SFX 3000. Featuring full compatibility with NVMe, ScaleFlux is delivering a better SSD with a zero-friction customer experience; no new drivers or application development is required.



This new line of products includes the CSD 3000 series NVMe Computational Storage Drives, NSD 3000 series NVMe SSDs, and SFX 3000 storage processing SoC. ScaleFlux will showcase these breakthrough solutions during its sponsorship of the 2022 Flash Memory Summit , taking place Aug. 2-4 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Attendees can visit at ScaleFlux at booth #819 to learn how customers use 3000-series SSDs to drive more performance through more data with more capacity density; without adding complexity for high-performance workloads like Redis, MySQL, and Aerospike.

“Computational storage is giving companies a competitive advantage by reducing the complexity required to store and compress data and accelerating the creation of value from that data,” said Hao Zhong, Co-founder and CEO of ScaleFlux. “The general availability of our 3000-series products is the next step in providing more enterprises with a high-performance, scalable solution that meets their storage needs. Users can deploy computational storage more easily while addressing top concerns such as cost, density, compute efficiency, etc.”

ScaleFlux’s next-generation suite of products allows users to overcome many challenges associated with data growth. Benefits include:

Achieve predictable performance with consistent low latency across workloads

Optimize the data pipeline by reducing unnecessary data movement

Align storage lifecycle management with servers by improving SSD endurance

Improve the economics of data center storage by reducing Cost/GB and increasing footprint density

Improve compute efficiency by increasing compute density within fixed power budgets

Reduce the complexity of deployments with native support for NVMe

Story continues

The complete product suite, based on Arm® technology , is made up of three key offerings:

CSD 3000 series NVMe Computational Storage Drives . Enables users to slash data storage costs by 2x while doubling application performance and increasing Flash endurance as much as 9x compared to ordinary drives. Learn more

NSD 3000 series NVMe SSDs . Provides users with a better, smarter NVMe SSD, achieving 2x endurance and 2x performance on random write and mixed read/writes over traditional NVMe drives. Learn more

SFX 3000 series SoC of storage processing units. Allows drive and hardware vendors to develop their own SSDs and accelerator cards. ScaleFlux’s inclusion of turnkey firmware for drive vendors will shorten the drive development cycle and reduce the development costs. Learn more



"Computational storage like the ScaleFlux CSD 3000 brings to market a critical force multiplier for edge computing that allows the expansion of capacity and performance in edge computing platforms unlike we have seen today", said Alan Conboy, Office of the CTO, Scale Computing. "At the edge, the demand to process ever-growing storage workloads is outpacing traditional edge storage approaches and strains already taxed remote connections to the datacenter or cloud. Together, Scale Computing Platform and products like those offered from ScaleFlux will create the necessary solutions for edge computing and the growing demands."

Helpful Links

Visit ScaleFlux’s website

Watch the product overview videos

Email to request a demo

Follow ScaleFlux on Twitter and LinkedIn

Join the ScaleFlux team



About ScaleFlux, Inc.

ScaleFlux helps customers harness data growth as a competitive advantage by building products that reduce complexity and accelerate the creation of value from data. In our first phase of rethinking the data pipeline for the modern data center, ScaleFlux has built a better SSD by embedding computational storage technology into flash drives. Now, customers can gain an edge by deploying storage intelligence to optimize their data center infrastructure for workloads like databases, analytics, IoT, and 5G. For more information, visit www.scaleflux.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/scaleflux/ .

Contact

Shannon Campbell

Offleash for ScaleFlux

scaleflux@offleashpr.com



