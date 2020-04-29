Scala Hosting and SPanel Poised to Save Resellers a cPanel Hikes Prices

Scala Hosting and their SPanel could be the answer to people's reliance on cPanel. After a recent and sudden increase in pricing, SPanel, according to many hosting experts, is the next best thing

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2020 / cPanel makes up 70% of the panels used by hosting service providers. However, the massive increase in pricing has led many people to look at alternatives like Scala Hosting's SPanel. SPanel is cheaper, as reliable, if not more, allows businesses to run their VPS or reseller hosting via a simply laid of SPanel.

cPanel recently shook up the web hosting industry and the community as a whole with its sudden and sharp rise in pricing. The company changed its pricing model from the previous ‘per server' pricing to the ‘per account' pricing model. That meant a partner who was running a cPanel license for $11 a month per license for each server that had 1000 websites, would then have to pay around $122 for that same license. If anything, that 1000% increase in pricing didn't go down well with the community.

While cPanel is highly versatile and powerful, the fact that it occupies a considerable market share means that the pricing hike had a cascading effect. Not only does it increase the prices for businesses but individuals who buy hosting. However, since Oakley Capital acquired cPanel, the same company that owns Plesk, the assumption was that owing 98% of the market share would motivate people to pay the extra money. Fortunately, that didn't happen with solutions like SPanel taking off.

Readers can find out more about SPanel by visiting Scala Hosting LLC's official website https://www.scalahosting.com

"At Scala Hosting LLC, we can tell you that SPanel is just as good, versatile, and better in more ways than one while being more affordable. There is no reason for people to use Plesk or cPanel when SPanel helps you achieve a lot more. That's why there are so many people moving away from cPanel and moving towards SPanel." Said the spokesperson for Scala Hosting.

Scala Hosting is one of the most reputed hosting service providers. The company provides premium quality hosting services to individuals and businesses alike across the world via their SPanel implementation across all their hosting services.

