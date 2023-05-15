SCAD and Amazon Studios partner to provide cash prize to LGBTQ+ filmmakers

Amazon Studios is partnering with the Savannah College of Art and Design to provide LGBTQ+ short filmmakers with up to $15,000 this fall as part of the 2023 SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

As the presenting sponsor of the SAVFF LGBTQ+ Short Film Competition, which will premiere during the festival in October, Amazon Studios will donate up to $15,000 to winners. The studio will also host a panel discussion on the future of LGBTQIA+ storytelling, as well as provide educational opportunities for SCAD students and alumni and a networking session for filmmakers.

"At Amazon Studios we have long prioritized amplifying underrepresented voices; it is part of the equity work we are committed to doing" Latasha Gillespie, global head of DEIA for Amazon Studios and Prime Video, says in a statement provided to EW. "We recognize the joy, complexity and power of LGBTQIA+ storytelling and we are thrilled to support these filmmakers through our collaboration with SCAD."

"We are grateful that Amazon Studios has joined us to help move the needle on this very critical issue," adds SCAD Savannah Film Festival executive director Christina Routhier. "This competition and its mentorship effect can help the next generation of LGBTQ+ storytellers achieve new creative and professional goals and build sustainable careers, and we hope to inspire other institutions and festivals to follow our lead with similar dedicated programs."

SCAD also provides the following directions to those wishing to submit a short film to the competition:

To be eligible, a director, writer, or producer contributing to the film must identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Films should be under 40 minutes in length and represent excellence in storytelling and execution.

Submitted films can be narrative or documentary formats, reflecting unique insight into LGBTQ+ themes, issues, or ideas.

The film's content should embody a personal connection to the subject and showcase the filmmaker's artistic approach to visual storytelling.

Interested filmmakers can submit their film to the competition via FilmFreeway.

The 2023 SCAD Savannah Film Festival will take place October 21–28 in Savannah.

